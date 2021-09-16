Kid Cudi Posts Teaser Video For His New Netflix Series ‘Entergalactic’

Two years ago, Netflix first announced television producer Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and Hip Hop artist Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi were teaming up for an adult animated music series called Entergalactic. Fans of Cudi have been patiently waiting for the show to arrive.

In January, Kid Cudi confirmed Entergalactic would land on the streaming platform in 2022. The program was said to be a companion piece to the forthcoming Entergalactic concept album.

“Becuz [that’s] when it drops. I just gave y’all an album yall gotta chill and be patient [for real] man I’m not [doing] an album every year,” tweeted Kid Cudi in response to a Twitter user asking about Entergalactic supposed 2022 premiere date.

Kid Cudi has now offered an even bigger tease associated with Entergalactic. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rhymer posted a brief announcement video on his Instagram page.

The IG caption read, “First taste of Entergalactic!!! Music produced by Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat, 2022 only on NETFLIX 😈 @netflix.” Kid Cudi has worked with Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat throughout his career.

After establishing himself in the music industry with studio LPs such as 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Kid Cudi also tried his hand at acting. He appeared in movies such as Entourage and Bill & Ted Face the Music as well as TV shows such as How to Make It in America and Westworld.