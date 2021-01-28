Kid Cudi Confirms Netflix’s ‘Entergalactic’ Series Set For 2022 Premiere

(AllHipHop News)
A year and a half ago, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Girls Trip) announced they came together to create an adult animated music series titled Entergalactic. The program was supposed to be based on a forthcoming Kid Cudi album of the same name.
“Entergalactic will be something you’ve never experienced. I promise it’ll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but [it’ll] be here before u know it!” tweeted Cudi in 2019.
Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 22, 2019
The actor/musician has now confirmed Entergalactic is not slated to hit Netflix until 2022. When Cudi was asked by a Twitter user why the show is listed for that year on the streaming platform, he answered, “Becuz [that’s] when it drops. I just gave y’all an album yall gotta chill and be patient [for real] man I’m not [doing] an album every year.”
Cudi let loose Man on the Moon III: The Chosen on December 11, 2020. The studio LP debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 144,000 first-week units. He also scored his first #1 on the Hot 100 chart in 2020 when “The Scotts” collaboration, alongside Travis Scott, opened in the top spot of the rankings.
Becuz thats when it drops. I just gave yall an album yall gotta chill and be patient fr man im not doin an album every year. https://t.co/QR4mZKcuQJ
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 28, 2021
In addition, Scott Mescudi expanded his IMDb profile last year by starring as a Donald Trump-supporting army officer in the critically-acclaimed HBO drama We Are Who We Are. The 36-year-old entertainer also showed up in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music movie.
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is said to be working with Mescudi to produce another animated series based on Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s Kids See Ghosts joint album. The 7-track collection was released in 2018 as part of the weekly LPs recorded during the “Wyoming Sessions” which also included Pusha T’s Daytona, West’s Ye, Nas’s Nasir, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E.