EXCLUSIVE: Kodak Black Drops Lawsuit Against BOP After Pardon And Releases New Song “Last Day In”

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Rap star Kodak Black is letting his beef with the Bureau of Prisons go.
Now that he’s a free man, thanks to President Donald Trump, Kodak decided to drop his lawsuit against the BOP.
The Pompano Beach, Florida rapper claimed he was being tortured and beaten by guards at Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky where he was once being housed.
The BOP hit back in a countersuit, claiming Kodak Black was the aggressor when he was high on an unknown narcotic.
The rap star allegedly refused a drug test and had to be restrained with the help of ambulatory restraints.
Kodak’s legal issues with the BOP are a thing of the past since receiving his Presidential pardon on January 20th. The rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri, was one of 73 inmates who were granted clemency by President Donald Trump on his last full day in office.
However, Kodak’s about to fight with prosecutors in South Carolina, because his pardon does not apply to state charges.
According to reports, the Florence County Solicitor in South Carolina is looking has a detainer to imprison the rapper, over claims he raped a young woman in a hotel room in February of 2016.
For now, Kodak is busy celebrating his freedom. He just dropped a brand new song called “Last Day In.” Take a listen: