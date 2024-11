The event takes place on Saturday morning (November 23) on the corner of E. 99th and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, Bone Thugs’ hometown.

The Spread the Love Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Krayzie Bone, will hold a winter coat and sock giveaway dubbed “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday (November 23).

The event takes place on the corner of E. 99th and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, which was recently re-named Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way in honor of the group’s history. According to Spread the Love Foundation President/CEO Ossie Mae Neal, there will be at least one surprise special guest.

“This is what Spread the Love is all about—helping the people of the community with some necessities especially for this time of the year,” Krayzie tells AllHipHop. “This is something that we will continue to do annually and are looking forward to to growing into something even bigger in the future.”

As noted on the flyer, “Spread the Warmth” begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. local time. Sponsors include Coats for Kids, Cleveland City Councilmen Anthony T. Hairston and Kevin Cornwell, Cleveland City Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones and St. Clair Superior.

As stated on the Spread the Love website, the org “advocates for urban arts cultural equity by providing music industry education and workforce development for disadvantaged populations to improve Cleveland communities. STLF advocates for urban arts and culture education as well as workforce development for minorities in Glenville and Hough.

“Krayzie Bone’s vision is to spark career interests by providing a launchpad for artists and professionals into the music industry from right here in Cleveland. STLF’s goal is for Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) students to gain insight on the various career paths within urban arts and entertainment, while young adults will be offered internships to learn the inner workings of the music business and acquire real-world portfolio projects and experience.”

Krayzie Bone is likely feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving. In September 2023, he nearly died after an artery burst inside his left lung. Previously diagnosed with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare lung condition brought on by inflammation, coughing up blood had become routine. But one night while playing Xbox, it seemed particularly serious.

On September 25, 2023, he walked into UCLA’s Ronald Regan Medical Center in Los Angeles and woke up 10 days later. Doctors had placed him in a medically induced coma after they couldn’t get the bleeding to stop. His lung bled for three days, but doctors were able to get it under control on the fourth day. Death rumors flooded Twitter (X) and several Bone Thugs members and Krayzie’s family rushed to his side.

By December of that year, Krayzie was strong enough to do his first interview and he’s been steadily improving ever since.

When asked why his life was spared, he told AllHipHop, “The most important one is because Jehovah God was there. He heard all the prayers far and wide. Two, I appreciate those doctors for taking the time out and really studying me to see what the problem is before rushing in and opening me up. They recognized what I needed. All the support I had. The doctors kept telling me, ‘You kept trying to come out of this. You were not trying to leave this Earth.'”

Read more about the Spread the Love Foundation here.