The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony MC also tells AllHipHop he has two new reality shows in the works: “Wing Man” and “Bridging the Gap.”

Krayzie Bone nearly died in September after an artery burst inside his left lung. As he was playing Xbox one night, he began coughing up blood, and his wife soon insisted he go to the hospital. Initially, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony MC wasn’t too concerned considering something similar had happened before. In 2016 he was diagnosed with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare lung condition brought on by inflammation and coughing up blood wasn’t too uncommon. Although he was later told he’d been in remission, his lungs clearly weren’t functioning properly.

On September 25, he walked into UCLA’s Ronald Regan Medical Center in Los Angeles and woke up 10 days later. Doctors had been forced to put him in a medically induced coma after they failed to get the bleeding to stop. His lung bled for three days and on the fourth day, doctors finally got it under control. But it was touch and go for awhile. Death rumors flooded Twitter (X) and several members of Bone Thugs and Krayzie’s family rushed to be by his side. They were told he might not make it.

But on December 9, Krayzie Bone did his first post-hospital interview with SPIN magazine, a welcome sign he was on the other side of the terrifying ordeal. Krayzie’s first performance with Bone Thugs since his release is in L.A. on Saturday (December 16), although doctors have restricted his travel for the rest of the year. In an interview with AllHipHop, Krayzie Bone talked about how his wife persevered, being so sedated he attempted to pull out his breathing tube and what 2024 looks like.

AllHipHop: How did your wife handle this?

Krayzie Bone: It was rough on her. But she was a trooper. The doctors even told her she should look into working in the medical field ‘cause she was basically doing every there like she was part of the nursing team. They said it’s good for when a person is coming off coming out a coma, they prefer to have family members there when people wake up because people panic when they wake up, and it calms you down when you have your family member there. During COVID, they did a study and when people’s family couldn’t be by their side, the death toll rose even higher. It was like so they had to start letting people back in there to visit to be with their family members because they were dying left and right.

Do you remember any weird dreams or hallucinations brought on by the medications?

Krayzie Bone: They tried to wake me up one time and I wouldn’t come out of it, so they had to put me back down because I was banging my head back and forth on the bed. I was banging my feet on the bed so the doctor was like, “Let’s put them back down. He’s he’s too active.” They put me back down for a day or two, but when I was coming out, I remember waking up and thinking, “What the hell happened? How did I end up in here? Where am I? What is going on?”

In the ICU, they have a nurse at your door, so I noticed she would get up every now and then. In my head, I’m like, “Next time she gets up to leave, I’m about to make a run for it [laughs].” I didn’t know where I was running to, but I was trying to get up out of there. I kept trying to explain to my wife I was just frustrated because I couldn’t talk. I kept telling her that this was all a dream. I kept pointing to the clock and she was like, “I don’t I don’t understand what you’re saying.” Plus, they had me restrained. I don’t know how I did it, but I managed to break the restraint and I went straight for the tube in my mouth and tried to pull it out. Next thing I know, there’s like three or four doctors rushing me. One of them was like, “Mr. Henderson, if you love what you do, you will never try to do that again. You will destroy your entire vocal box.” That was the only thing. When I woke up, I did think I was in a dream. I was laying there like, “God, if I’m dreaming right now, please wake me up.”

AllHipHop: What does 2024 look like for you?

Krayzie Bone: I was planning to release some projects, but with everything that happened, I had to push those back. I’m looking to release my Chase The Devil Vol. 2 project if not late January, early February. I have several solo releases lined up. Next year is also Bone Thugs’ 30-year anniversary, so we’re going to be very active. We have some things planned with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which hopefully includes a nomination to be inducted. We’re gonna be real busy. As far as touring, that’s still up in the air because I feel like it’s time for me to come off the road for a while. There’s still so much that we can be doing, so many things we need to solidify as far as our legacy that’s been on the road. I feel like the fans can wait a few years until we get solidify our legacy then come back and do a big world tour. I have a real estate thing going on that’s part of rebuilding Cleveland and am also working on my Spread the Love Foundation and two new reality television series. One is called Wing Man and we go around to different restaurants all over the world train their chicken wings.

AllHipHop: Can you handle the hot ones?

Krayzie Bone: I don’t mess with the spicy hot s###. For real. But yeah, the second one I have is Bridging the Rap. You know how the young generation and older generations of hip-hop clash? I want to bridge that gap, so I’m calling it Bridging the Rap. We need to learn more about each other. Ice-T and Souja Boy, Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim—there’s all kinds of beefs like that—so I want to bring everybody together as one.

AllHipHop: Why do you think your life was spared?

Krayzie Bone: The most important one is because Jehovah God was there. He heard all the prayers far and wide. Two, I appreciate those doctors for taking the time out and really studying me to see what the problem is before rushing in and opening me up. They recognized what I needed. All the support I had. The doctors kept telling me, “You kept trying to come out of this. You were not trying to leave this Earth.”