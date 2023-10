Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Krayzie Bone is alive and well—or at the very least, he’s getting better. After more than a week of silence since the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper was hospitalized in critical condition, the 50-year-old Hip-Hop legend shared a post on Instagram assuring his fans he’s still with us. Although Krayzie Bone is still hooked up to tubes […]

Krayzie Bone is alive and well—or at the very least, he’s getting better. After more than a week of silence since the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper was hospitalized in critical condition, the 50-year-old Hip-Hop legend shared a post on Instagram assuring his fans he’s still with us. Although Krayzie Bone is still hooked up to tubes and full of IVs, the mere fact he’s even using social media is a relief. After all, it was touch and go there for awhile, and death rumors quickly started to spread online.

“Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight,” he wrote in the caption. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last on of them.”

Krayzie Bone checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday (September 21) after he started coughing up large amounts of blood. Krayzie suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” in one or more organs of the body.

After Krayzie Bone underwent a cat scan, doctors discovered an artery was leaking inside one of his lungs. He underwent immediate surgery, but the bleeding didn’t stop. He was then put into a medically-induced coma as doctors worked to fix the leak.

Evidently, the surgeries were a success and he’s awake. Sources say he can’t quite talk yet due to the tube that was inserted down his throat, but the photo is a promising sign he’s on his way to recovery. AllHipHop sends our support to Krayzie Bone, his fellow Bone Thug-n-Harmony members and all of his loved ones.