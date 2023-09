Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is reportedly in the hospital fighting for his life. According to inside sources, Krayzie checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital on Friday (September 22) after he started coughing up large amounts of blood. Krayzie suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” in one or more organs of the body.

After Krayzie Bone underwent a cat scan, doctors discovered an artery was leaking inside one of his lungs. He underwent immediate surgery, but the bleeding didn’t stop. As of Sunday (September 23), Kray is purportedly on a breathing machine and sedated. Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram Stories with a simple message: “Pray 4 Kray.” He added, “Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray.”

Sources added he quit smoking a few months ago, which seemed to signal something was awry. The troubling news is starting to spread on Twitter, with many sending their good energy Krayzie’s way.

Bone Thugs has had an epic year thus far. On August 11—the official 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop—Bone Thugs returned to their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where the intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue was renamed “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way.” The following day (August 12), Bone Thugs hit the stage during the Glenville Festival at Sam Miller Park then joined LL COOL J for The F.O.R.C.E. Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

“With Hip-Hop, I’ve been blessed to be here,” Krayzie told AllHipHop at the time. “To be here at the beginning, to watch and see every phase that it’s went through, I’m excited to see what the next 50 years is going to bring. Hip-Hop is definitely here to stay as a music genre, but it’s still so young.

“I just want to see Hip-Hop mature and be more kind and respectful to the artists that carry this genre. I want to see a balance between artists and corporations. It’s still young, but it needs to mature a lot. We need to realize and understand how to treat all legends like other genres of music.”

Prayers up for Krayzie Bone. AllHipHop sends all of our love and support.