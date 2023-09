The beloved Bone Thugs member checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital after he started coughing up copious amounts of blood.

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony camp has been faced with a tremendous challenge. On Thursday (September 21), beloved member Krayzie Bone checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital after he started coughing up copious amounts of blood. Doctors soon discovered an artery was leaking in one of his lungs and performed immediate surgery, which was unsuccessful. Krayzie Bone was placed into a medically-induced coma as surgeons plotted their next move. The internet, of course, went wild with speculation. But on Tuesday (September 26), Layzie Bone delivered a message of hope and encouraged Bone Thugs fans to keep praying.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope. Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

Layzie Bone’s message, shared around 7:45 am PT, puts to rest the notion Krayzie Bone had succumbed to his condition. Krayzie suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” in one or more organs of the body, which he revealed he had in 2016.

The news of Kray’s hospitalization went viral and every celebrity on earth seemed to be rooting for him. Speaking to TMZ, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia—who’s currently working on a joint album with Krayzie—remained in high spirits. He noted he had just seen him the night before he checked himself into the hospital. They were recording multiple songs and really getting into the groove. DJ Paul concluded he thinks Krayzie is “going to be fine.”

LeBron James, Ice-T and Chuck D are among the many wishing Krayzie Bone the best. His foundation, Spread The Love, is also continuing to show its support in every way possible. The organization’s Instagram Stories is full of well wishes for the Cleveland rap legend. AllHipHop is praying for Krayzie’s speedy recovery.