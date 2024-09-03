Lil Troy Update: “Wanna Be A Baller” Rapper “Ready To Get Back To Being Superman”

EXCLUSIVE: AllHipHop spoke to Lil Troy, who’s currently on the road to recovery.

Lil Troy reportedly suffered a major heart attack over the weekend, leaving his fans wondering if he was going to pull through.

Fellow Houston rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys claimed he was “fighting for his life” but didn’t provide any further details, making the situation that much more mysterious. But according to a text conversation between legendary New York City promoter Van Silk and Lil Troy provided to AllHipHop, he’s officially on the mend.

“I’m good feeling good and ready to get back to being Superman,” he wrote. “Feeling bless[ed]. Getting to start a new life of [eating] right and going to the doctor and taking my meds.”

In a direct text to AllHipHop, Troy added, “I’m good now. Feeling blessed. I’m going to start speaking about taking our meds and going to the doctor and heart attacks.”

“

Lil Troy and Van Silk spoke to AllHipHop in December 2021 after Troy survived a fiery explosion on Interstate 10 near Houston involving his own 18-wheeler. Troy, owner of Birklett Trucking Company, was returning from Arkansas when one of his trucks caught fire.

“I was on freeway about 10, 15 minutes,” he said at the time. “I started seeing smoke coming up in the cab while I was driving and I’m like, ‘This is not good. No, smoke ain’t supposed to get in the cab.’ I started trying to ease my way over to the exit, so I could try to get off the freeway so nobody else get hurt or nothing like that.

“And the closer I get to the exit while trying to get off, I started seeing smoke out the hood coming up and flames started coming up by the hood. And I finally got the truck to stop. I jumped out, grabbed the fire extinguisher to tried to put it out. That wouldn’t work, so I just backed up from it and just let it go.”

Watching the scene unfold, Lil Troy—55 at the time—thought about how much life he had left to live.

“I was trying to find a way to get off the freeway first and not hit another car or no car hit me and thinking about my family,” he said. “Thinking about, this is not the way I’m supposed to go out like, ‘No, God got a better plan for me. I know this is ain’t it. Stay calm, stay cool.’ I had to get out the situation.”

This marks at least the second time he’s survived the “Wanna Be A Baller” curse. The song, which featured Fat Pat, Lil’ Will, Big T, H.A.W.K. and Yungstar, is Troy’s biggest hit to date, but nearly everyone who appeared on it has died. Fat Pat was murdered in 1998, just months before the song was released, while H.A.W.K. (who replaced Fat Pat in the “Wanna Be A Baller” video) was fatally shot eight years later. Then Lil’ Will, Troy’s cousin, died in a car accident in 2016 and Big T, who provided the song’s hook, died in 2018 of a suspected heart attack.

But it appears Lil Troy’s higher power still has a “better plan” for him. AllHipHop wishes him a speedy recovery.