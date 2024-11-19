Mike Tyson Retires: A Word About The Unlikely Hip-Hop Icon

Mike Tyson has been one of the most polarizing figures ever, but he’s still an icon to Hip-Hop.

“Life is beautiful, but you have to accept the good and the bad as being beautiful.” – Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is more than a legendary boxer; he’s a cultural icon whose legacy transcends the ring. For those of us immersed in Hip-Hop during the Golden Era, it goes deeper. Tyson has always been more than just a heavyweight champion—he’s been a symbol of strength, resilience and the raw energy that defines the spirit of the genre.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 20, a feat that electrified the world and resonated deeply within Hip-Hop culture. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, both Tyson and Hip-Hop were disruptive, revolutionary forces of pure power. They broke barriers, demanded respect and embodied the defiant spirit of an era. Tyson wasn’t just a fighter; he was our fighter—the people’s champ, who fought with a ferocity that echoed the struggles of the communities that embraced him.

Hip-Hop saw Tyson as one of its own. He was a mainstay in its narrative, rubbing shoulders with icons like MC Shan, LL COOL J, KRS-One and eventually Tupac Shakur. Will Smith even made a comedic song called “I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson.” In the latter part of the ’90s, Tyson would collaborate on Canibus’ unforgettable “Second Round K.O.” The late Sean Price (fellow Brownsville native) dropped Mic Tyson, his third solo studio album, on October 30, 2012. Tyson’s unapologetic, larger-than-life ethos was alive and well, even though he had lost to Buster Douglas by this time. We loved him regardless, as he was still the culture.

In a recent viral interview, Tyson reflected on his legacy with an almost depressive humility, saying, “I’m just passing through. I’ma die and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that?” It’s a sobering perspective, but Tyson doesn’t get to decide this one. We do. He may understand, but he’ll never fully know the indelible mark he’s left—not just on boxing but on an entire generation.

To those of us who grew up in the turbulent ’90s, Tyson represented survival and triumph over adversity. Those were chaotic times—rules were being rewritten, norms were being challenged, and Hip-Hop was still defining itself. Tyson’s presence in our lives wasn’t just about his dominance in the ring; it was about the strength he showed outside of it. His resilience in the face of controversy and his ability to rise again. Time after time, he mirrored the struggles of the Hip-Hop community.

Tyson’s life has been one of incredible highs and devastating lows. Yet, it’s his unique ability to face adversity that makes him a true icon. He’s one that we love regardless of the business terms of his last fight. Whether it was overcoming a difficult childhood, personal and legal battles or the loss of his mentor, C## D’Amato, Tyson has shown us what it means to fight. That includes his boxing opponents but also the forces around your average, every day person. As a young Black male in the ’90s, Tyson was a real-life anti-hero.

He personified the “killer instinct” that we admired and needed just to make it as we swam with the sharks. We found a way through at every turn. For Tyson, it was boxing. For others, it was basketball, Hip-Hop and even college. Even in his most controversial moments, Tyson remained unapologetically himself, a trait that only deepened his connection to the culture.

On the Mount Rushmore of Boxing & Beyond

To me, Mike Tyson isn’t just a boxing legend—he’s on the Mount Rushmore of boxing for what he has accomplished. He’s a figure whose story is woven into the fabric of our lives. The fight with Jake Paul is another chapter that reminds us that greatness is often born from imperfection.

As I reflect on Tyson’s legacy, I feel a deep gratitude. He was a beacon of strength during my younger years, someone I looked up to in moments of uncertainty. Sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do. Tyson lovingly shut down Evander Holyfield, who floated a third fight between the two legends. He already said he had “no regrets to get in [the] ring one last time.” It should be noted that he and Paul broke viewing records and users reported horrific buffering on Netflix. Winning can be ugly.

Mike Tyson’s story isn’t over and it’s not limited to boxing.

In a recent interview, he discussed who he “is”:

“I don’t see myself as an “animal” or a ‘savage’ anymore. I see myself as a businessman, a productive businessman with determination, goals, and drive. It’s the same drive I had back then; I just express it differently.”

His evolution—from boxing prodigy to Hip-Hop icon to introspective philosopher—continues to unfold. Whether he acknowledges it or not, Tyson’s legacy is cemented and it is as eternal as the cosmic dust we’ll all become. He’s a part of us, a part of Hip-Hop, and a part of the universe.

So here’s to Iron Mike: a fighter, a symbol and a legend who taught us all to punch, fall down, get up no matter how hard life hits.