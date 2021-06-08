BREAKING: Pooh Shiesty Charged With Aggravated Battery; Held Without Bond

Pooh Shiesty was taken into custody today and held without bond in Miami.

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is in police custody, over a shooting incident that took place at the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami.

AllHipHop.com can confirm the 21-year-old has been charged with aggravated battery and is currently being held without bond.

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., surrendered in Miami around 2:30pm today (June 8), allegedly over an incident connected to his appearance at the famed strip club over Memorial Day Weekend.

Footage of Pooh Shiesty went viral, showing him walking through a crowd of people brandishing a handgun, after he was supposedly robbed for $40,000 on Saturday (May 30).

One video featured a patron inside of King of Diamonds yelling out “they hit him for his money. They done attacked Pooh Shiesty. They jacked Pooh Shiesty! They took his money,” after the alleged encounter.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III confirmed a shooting took place at King of Diamonds, but no details were provided.

As for Pooh Shiesty, he denied he was robbed.

“FALSE ALLEGATIONS NOTHING NEVER BEEN TOOK FROM ME,” Pooh Shiesty said.

Last October, Pooh Shiesty was accused of being involved in a shooting that left two men wounded, after a deal over drugs and expensive sneakers went bad and erupted into gunplay.

The shooting at KOD was part of a bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Miami.

Three people were killed and 42 people were wounded after gunmen shot up a birthday party for a local rapper at the El Mula Banquet Hall.

In a separate spate of violence, one person was killed and six people were wounded after a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood district of the city.

And DaBaby’s artist Wisdom was book on a first-degree attempted murder charge, after he shot a man multiple times during a parking dispute outside of the Prime 112 restaurant.