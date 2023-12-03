Red Carpet: Star Mekai Curtis Talks “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” At The New York Premiere

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We hit the red carpet of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and talked shop with the star of the show, Mekai Curtis.

AllHipHop was in the house for the New York City premiere of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” The glorious affair took place at Chelsea Factory in New York, NY and all the stars of the hit show were in the house. The exclusive gathering featured Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, Grantham Coleman, Wendell Pierce, and and others.

Over the past two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has embarked on a gradual journey of self-discovery, realizing the truth about his mother and himse.f. This saga has been a painful one, impacting everyone in his orbit. Kanan has been forced into an intricate tapestry of his family’s endless hidden truths and deception. For much of this time, he stayed in a state of denial, but now, the blinders have been lifted.

In the third season, Kanan finds himself staring at sobering concepts of morality, ethics, fidelity, and betrayal. And he’s not alone in this struggle. Marvin seeks redemption, Raq finally comes clean, Lou fights his inner demons, and others are on deeply personal journies. There is not right or wrong, good or evil.

New episodes of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will available to stream on Starz.com and the Starz app.