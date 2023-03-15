Starz Executive Says ‘Power Book II’ Season 3 Will Be “Juicier, Bloodier, And Sexier” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NAACP Image Award winner Method Man helps kick off the next chapter of the crime drama.

The STARZ network celebrated the upcoming season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost with a star-studded dinner at the Public Hotel in New York City.

Power Book II cast members such as Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Lovell Adams-Gray, Gianni Paolo, and Berto Colon attended the gathering. Daytime Emmy Award winner Tamron Hall hosted the event.

“Season three is always a huge accomplishment, but when you become a cultural phenomenon, that is a next level that few shows can claim, but this show, this cast can honestly say that you are transformative, important, relevant, game-changing,” stated Tamron Hall.

The host of the syndicated The Tamron Hall Show continued, “I think we should toast to this phenomenal cast who have brought something to TV with STARZ that people truly can’t stop talking about.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Paton Ashbrook, Berto Colon, Michael Rainey Jr., LaToya Tonodeo, Caroline Chikezie, Alix Lapri, Lovell Adams Gray and Method Man attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Diner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

The Power Universe Prepares To Add Another Chapter With Power Book II

Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app as well as STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. The upcoming episodes feature the character of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) attempting to get out of the criminal game for good.

“You will see that this year the show is juicier, bloodier, and sexier than ever before and that we’ve got the same betrayals, alliances, and ‘Power’ dynamics you’ve come to love and respect,” stated Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first spin-off series from the Power television franchise. The second chapter in the story of the St. Patrick family originally debuted in September 2020. STARZ renewed the crime drama for a third season in December 2021.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, STARZ’s President/CEO, in 2021. The current Power Universe also includes Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.