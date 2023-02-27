Angela Bassett, Method Man, Will Smith & More Win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

‘P-Valley’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ had a good night in the TV categories.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, February 25. Several notable entertainers, such as show business legend Angela Bassett, received recognition from the 114-year-old civil rights organization.

In fact, Angela Bassett was one of the big winners at this year’s NAACP Image Awards. The Yale University graduate won a trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (9-1-1).

Bassett also won the night’s top prize – Entertainer Of The Year. She created a viral moment at the end of her acceptance speech as well. Her reference to the “Angela Bassett Did The Thing” meme from Ariana DeBose’s BAFTA rap spread across social media.

Starz Racked Up Several NAACP Image Award Trophies

Wu-Tang Clan member Cliff “Method Man” Smith won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Method Man plays Davis MacLean on the Starz network’s Power Book II: Ghost.

Starz was also victorious in several other television categories. P-Valley won Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (Nicco Annan), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Loretta Devine).

The Cast Of Abbott Elementary Took Home Numerous Awards

R&B/Pop performer Lizzo scored an Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show win for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The former Fresh Prince rapper, Will Smith, won Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Emancipation.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary won the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (Quinta Brunson), Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Quinta Brunson), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tyler James Williams), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Janelle James).

Recording Artists Kid Cudi & Coco Jones Won On The Night Too

Brittani Nichols also won Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. Hip Hop artist Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams won Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special (Entergalactic).

Plus, R&B vocalist Coco Jones triumphed in the Outstanding New Artist category. The NAACP Image Awards previously announced Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Takeoff, Quavo, and more musicians as winners in various recording categories.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade received the President’s Award. Benjamin Crump received the Social Justice Impact Award. Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports Award. Hip Hop icon Queen Latifah hosted the 54th NAACP Image Awards. To see the full list of winners for the 2023 ceremony visit naacpimageawards.net.