Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Takeoff & More Win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Night One of the Virtual Experience featured the announcement of several winners.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will present the televised 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Rihanna have already been revealed as pre-telecast winners.

Beyoncé captured honors for Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Outstanding Album (Renaissance). The NAACP nominated the Houston-bred singer/songwriter for five awards this year.

Chris Brown is also a multi-time winner of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. The R&B veteran won Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) with Wizkid (“Call Me Every Day”).

Coming off her performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna scored an Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album victory for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Breakout Nigerian singer Tems triumphed in the Image Awards’ Outstanding International Song category for her “No Woman No Cry” cover.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album. Quavo & Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” won Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song. Silk Sonic’s “Love’s Train” won for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration – Traditional.

The NAACP Image Awards named Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin’s Kingdom Book One as Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album. The Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental trophy went to Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Adrian Younge’s JID014 (Jazz is Dead).

Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, and Zendaya are up for Entertainer Of The Year. The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 25 at 8 pm ET on BET as well as other Paramount Global networks.

“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” stated Derrick Johnson, President/CEO of the NAACP.