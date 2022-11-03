Rihanna, Tems, Future, Burna Boy & More Appear On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the full #WakandaForever tracklist which features over 40 acts.

Marvel Studios is set to release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in movie theaters on November 11. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack will be available on DSPs beginning November 4.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” serves as the first official single from the Wakanda Forever album. HitsDailyDouble reports the track became the most-added song in U.S. radio history by totaling 59 adds in its first week.

In addition to Rihanna’s contribution, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By features over forty international artists. American rappers Future, Snow Tha Product, and E-40 show up on the project.

Nigerian singer Tems co-wrote “Lift Me Up” along with Rihanna, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and composer Ludwig Göransson. Tems also recorded a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman, No Cry” for Wakanda Forever.

Fellow Nigerian performer Burna Boy performed the Wakanda Forever track titled “Alone.” Award-winning Grime rapper Stormzy from the United Kingdom provided “Interlude” to the soundtrack. Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe supplied “They Want It, But No.”

Ludwig Göransson Produced The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

Ludwig Göransson composed the score for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar winner also produced the original songs on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” says Göransson. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story.”

The frequent Childish Gambino collaborator continues, “Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

With the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being inspired by both Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures, some recording sessions for the soundtrack happened in Lagos, Nigeria, and Mexico City, Mexico. Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack in six studios, across three continents and five countries.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By Cover Art

The First ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Became A Commerical & Critical Success

Kendrick Lamar executive produced 2018’s Black Panther: The Album. That soundtrack for the original Black Panther debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 154,000 first-week units. It earned an Album Of The Year nomination at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future’s “King’s Dead” off Black Panther: The Album did take home a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” received a Best Original Song nomination at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film adaptation of Marvel Comic’s Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion at the global box office. Black Panther won three Academy Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. It made history by becoming the first “superhero movie” to receive a Best Picture nomination.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By Tracklist:

1. “Lift Me Up” Performed by Rihanna

2. “Love & Loyalty (Believe)” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

3. “Alone” Performed by Burna Boy

4. “No Woman No Cry” Performed by Tems

5. “Árboles Bajo El Mar” Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. “Con La Brisa” Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. “La Vida” Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

8. “Interlude” Performed by Stormzy

9. “Coming Back For You” Performed by Fireboy DML

10. “They Want It, But No Performed” by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. “Limoncello” Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. “Anya Mmiri” Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. “Wake Up” Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. “Pantera” Performed by Alemán featuring Rema

16. “Jele” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. “Inframundo” Performed by Blue Rojo

18. “No Digas Mi Nombre” Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. “Mi Pueblo” Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot