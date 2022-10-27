Tems Talks Co-Writing Rihanna’s Comeback Single “Lift Me Up”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Previously, #Tems worked with Ludwig Göransson on the #WakandaForever EP.

Rihanna lit up the internet after confirming speculation that at least one, long-awaited new single from the music superstar is on the way. This Friday (October 28) will see the arrival of “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

“Lift Me Up” will serve as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the accomplished actor who played T’Challa/Black Panther in the original 2018 movie. Rihanna co-wrote the record with Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and Nigerian singer Tems.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” states Tems.

The RCA recording artist adds, “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Ludwig Göransson & Tems Also Teamed Up For A Wakanda Forever EP

Tems dropped her second EP, If Orange Was a Place, in September 2021. She made it to the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in America as a guest on Future’s “Wait for U” along with Drake. Tems also contributed her cover of “No Woman No Cry” to Ludwig Göransson’s Wakanda Forever Prologue EP.

Rihanna will release “Lift Me Up” via her own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. The song was recorded in five countries. Göransson also produced the track.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in American theaters on October 26. The Marvel Studios/Walt Disney production stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Martin Freeman.