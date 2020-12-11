Marvel Studios To Honor Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy By Not Recasting T’Challa In ‘Black Panther 2’

Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct the sequel.

After the passing of Chadwick Boseman on August 28 to colon cancer, many of the award-winning actor’s fans were questioning if they would have to see another face as T’Challa in the upcoming Black Panther 2 movie. Walt Disney Studios, the parent company of Marvel Studios, announced that will not happen.

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” read a tweet from Disney’s verified Twitter account.

The original Coogler-directed Black Panther shattered box office records in 2018 and went on to become the fourth highest-grossing motion picture of all-time in North America ($700,426,566). Its total global gross exceeded $1.3 billion placing the Best Picture Oscar-nominated superhero film at #2 at the worldwide box office that year.

Chadwick’s T’Challa/Black Panther character also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The Howard University graduate made his final film appearance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom which is scheduled to premiere December 18 on Netflix following a limited theatrical release in November.

