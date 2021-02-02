Ryan Coogler-Led Wakanda Spinoff Series In Development For Disney Plus

(AllHipHop News)
The world of Wakanda is coming to the small screen once again. After the fictional African nation was first introduced in Marvel Comics, the country was also presented in BET’s Black Panther television show and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther film.
According to Marvel.com, Proximity Media signed a multi-year tv deal with The Walt Disney Company that includes an upcoming Wakanda series to stream on Disney+. Proximity was co-founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks. Coogler co-wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated Black Panther motion picture.
Writer-director-producer Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media will develop a #BlackPanther spinoff series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for @DisneyPlus! 👑 https://t.co/a4HGZw3vpD
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) February 1, 2021
“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company,” Coogler is quoted saying about Proximity Media’s new business relationship with the media conglomerate. The Oakland native is also working with Disney and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige on the sequel to Black Panther.
Coogler added, “We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”
2018’s Black Panther was a colossal blockbuster at the global box office. The culture-shifting superhero action movie grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Marvel Studios also found commerical and critical success with the recently premiered Disney+ program WandaVision.