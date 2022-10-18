Rihanna Reportedly Recorded Two Songs For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will #Rihanna contribute new music for the upcoming #BlackPanther sequel?

Even though Rihanna has not released a full-length body of work since 2016’s Anti, the R&B/Pop icon always remains one of the most-talked-about recording artists in the world.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the Rihanna music drought could be over in the near future. The site reports that Riri may have recorded two new songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on November 11, 2022. If Rihanna did contribute tracks for the upcoming movie, fans will get to hear those songs in less than a month.

The first Black Panther film came out in February 2018. Hip Hop superstar Kendrick Lamar curated Black Panther: The Album which features his Oscar-nominated collaboration “All the Stars” with SZA.

Rihanna has provided sounds for movie soundtracks in the past. The 2015 animated motion picture Home featured the Barbadian vocalist’s “Towards the Sun,” “As Real as You and Me,” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

Anti landed on DSPs the following year. After holding the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for two weeks, Rihanna’s eighth studio album has spent over 300 total weeks on the chart. Anti also earned a 3x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA.

Kendrick Lamar and TDE’s Black Panther: The Album held the Billboard 200’s #1 position for three weeks in 2018. The RIAA certified the soundtrack as Platinum. Black Panther: The Album picked up numerous industry awards such as a Grammy for Best Rap Performance (“King’s Dead”).

Regardless if the Black Panther soundtrack rumors turn out to be true, Rihanna already has a big year lined up for 2023. The billionaire Fenty fashion house founder will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.