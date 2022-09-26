Jay-Z Calls Rihanna A “Generational Talent” Following Super Bowl LVII Announcement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Many diehard fans of Robyn Rihanna Fenty celebrated this weekend when the NFL announced the megastar will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Rihanna’s longtime mentor, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, weighed in on the news as well.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Jay Z in a press statement.

Jay-Z was instrumental in Rihanna signing with Def Jam Records in 2005 at the age of 17 years old. Riri later joined her “Run This Town” collaborator at his Roc Nation label. Roc Nation will produce the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show telecast.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Won An Emmy Award

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Hip Hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent. That performance won three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Pepsi sponsored the previous ten Super Bowl Halftime Shows which included headlining sets by Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez. Apple Music is now partnering with the NFL and Roc Nation to put on the mid-game concert.

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Jesse Collins serves as executive producer for the halftime show with Hamish Hamilton serving as the director.