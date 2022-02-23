Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” & Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” Return To The Top 40 Following Super Bowl LVI

Both Dr. Dre and Eminem experienced huge chart jumps thanks to their headlining performances at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. That February 13 showcase caused fans to revisit the two rappers’ music catalog.

Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg off the 2001 album returned to Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart this week. The collaboration from 1999 climbed back to #37 on the latest rankings.

Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” soared to #40 on the most recent Hot 100. The Academy Award-winning single originally arrived on 2002’s 8 Mile: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture.

“The Next Episode” peaked at #23 on the Hot 100 in July 2000. “Lose Yourself” spent twelve weeks at #1 in 2002 and 2003. It also won Grammy Awards for Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song.

In addition to finding success on the Hot 100 chart again, Dr. Dre and Eminem also saw two of their respective albums launch back into the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 10. Em’s Curtain Call: The Hits went from #128 to #8. Dre’s 2001 went from #108 to #9.

Dr. Dre’s 1992 studio LP, The Chronic, also re-entered the Billboard 200 at #91. Eminem currently has four projects charting on the Billboard 200 (Curtain Call: The Hits – #8, Music To Be Murdered By – #100, Recovery – #160, and The Eminem Show – #177).