Eminem’s ‘Curtain Call’ & Dr. Dre’s ‘2001’ Return To Billboard 200’s Top 10 Following Super Bowl LVI

This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was a huge success for the performers. The NFL and Roc Nation recruited Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak for the mid-game performance.

Several of those acts saw immediate increases on the iTunes chart following the game on February 13. In particular, Dr. Dre took over the top two positions on those rankings with “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop and “Still D.R.E.” featuring Snoop.

Dr. Dre and Eminem also saw their respective albums rise up the most recent Billboard 200 chart. Em’s former #1 compilation, Curtain Call: The Hits, rose from #128 to #8 (31,000 units). Dre’s 2001 leaped from #108 to #9 (30,500 units).

Curtain Call returned to the Billboard 200’s Top 10 for the first time since March 2006. The 2005 greatest hits project has remained on the chart for 567 weeks which is the most all-time for a Hip Hop album.

Eminem saw the official on-demand streams for Curtain Call jump 227% from the previous week. The album’s sales experienced a 267% boost following the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

2001 peaked at #2 in 1999. Dr. Dre’s second studio LP has stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for 168 weeks. Streams for 2001 were up 168% and album sales were up 323% over the latest tracking period.