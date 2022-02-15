Dr. Dre Dominates iTunes Chart Following Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Songs by Snoop, MJB, Em, 50, and Pac also made it back in the Top 10.

On February 13, Dr. Dre and his friends took over the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year’s halftime show for Super Bowl LVI earned widespread praise for its 1990s/2000s nostalgic feel.

Fellow headliners Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar joined Dr. Dre for the live televised performance. 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak also appeared as special guests.

The Super Bowl LVI mid-game concert turned into a commercial boom for Dr. Dre. At the moment, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is dominating the iTunes all-genre chart.

Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg currently sits at #1 on iTunes. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” is the #2 song on the rankings.

“California Love” by 2Pac featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman, “Forgot About Dre” by Dr. Dre featuring Eminem, and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg are also in the Top 10.

Additionally, Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is the #4 song on the iTunes chart. Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” is in the Top 5 too at #5. A 50 Cent single made the cut as well. “In da Club” is the #9 track on iTunes.