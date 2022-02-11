Eminem: Kendrick Lamar Is At The Top Tier Of All-Time Lyricists

Both emcees are set to perform at the Big Game in Cali.

Three of Dr. Dre’s most successful protégés will join him for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show this Sunday. The Aftermath Entertainment founder drafted Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar for the showcase.

Eminem spoke to SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway ahead of Super Bowl LVI. That conversation included Em talking about his fellow Aftermath labelmate Kendrick Lamar and his legacy as an emcee.

“Kendrick, to me, is the most electrifying vocalist of this generation. Would you agree with that?” asked Sway Calloway. Em responded, “I absolutely would agree. Kendrick is at the very top, top tier of lyricists. Not just of this generation, but of all time.”

When it comes to what fans can expect from the upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Eminem hinted that the production for the performance will be phenomenal. He even admitted to the experience being nerve-racking.

“To me, there’s nothing more final than live TV. So if you f### up, you’re f### up is there forever,” said Eminem. The Detroit-bred rapper has performed on live broadcasts, such as award shows, for the past three decades.

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will also join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for Super Bowl LVI. Jesse Collins, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Roc Nation are producing the Halftime Show.