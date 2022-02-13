Rap music was fromt and center in Los Angeles during this year’s Super Bowl thanks to Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar!

Super Bowl LVI’s hip-hop heavy halftime show lived up to all the hype surrounding the groundbreaking performance.

West Coast Legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar were joined by Eminem, and Mary J. Blige for the first ever all hip hop Super Bowl halftime show at the Sofi Stadium In Inglewood, California .

The rappers took over midway between the big match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over 70,000 people attended the Super Bowl, incluing Roc Nation boss Jay-Z, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kanye West, and Kendall Jenner were among those looking on as the rap icons made history for hip-hop culture.

Dr. Dre kept it casual in a black outfit with a matching leather coat, while Snoop Dogg performed in a blue and yellow-themed outfit from head to toe in a nod to the home team- the Los Angeles Rams.

The show kicked off with Dr. Dre rising from a vast mixing board. He walked on a mini-city that recreated some of Los Angeles” iconic venues.

Snoop Dogg as the two performed their hit single “Next Episode” backed by a live band. The next song was Dr. Dre’s#### single “California. Love,” as hundreds of dancers performed alongside him and Snoop.

New York rapper 50 Cent made a surprise performance with his Dr. Dre produced anthem “In Da Club,” flanked by dozens of beautiful, gyrating dancers.

Mary J. Blige was up next.

The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul rocked the crowd in a pair of sequined thigh-high boots and a matching silver-white outfit. She gave a spirited rendition of her Dr. Dre produced song “Family Affair,” followed by her hit “No More Pain.”

Kendrick Lamar was up next. He was surrounded by dozens of men in all black with bright blonde hair. The men marched in unison as Kendrick performed his uplifting anthem, “We Gon Be Alright.”

When Kendrick was done, Detroit rapper Eminem rose from a trailer to perform one of his biggest hits, “Lose Yourself,” with special guest Anderson .Paak on the drums.

Dr. Dre sat down and showed off some surprisingly advanced piano skills before launching into his mega-hit Still D.R.E.”

In the end, Dr. Dre stood flanked by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent as fireworks lit up the Los Angeles sky.

The rap stars pulled off an epic performance without a hitch and no curse words. The internet went crazy following the performance.

Subtle nod to Tupac Shakur during halftime show, Dr. Dre briefly playing “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” on piano. One highlight to an incredible performance. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 14, 2022

#halftime was dope!!!!! My entire 20's in less than 10 minutes. 🤣👊 — Michelle (@thisisit10) February 14, 2022