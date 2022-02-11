Dr. Dre Seeks To Open Doors For Hip Hop With Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre mentioned that Hip Hop was long overdue for the spotlight of the Super Bowl Halftime Show at a presser for the upcoming event.

The legendary producer, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige spoke about the halftime show at a press conference on Thursday (February 10). Dr. Dre championed Hip Hop, telling reporters the genre’s deserved the spotlight of the NFL’s biggest game for years.

“This should’ve happened a long time ago,” he said. “Hip Hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

Dr. Dre will perform alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. He believes their halftime show will lead to more opportunities for Hip Hop artists.

“We’re going to open more doors for Hip Hop artists in the future and [make] sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago,” he said. “We’re going to show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we’re going to be to the fans.”

Snoop Dogg expressed gratitude to the NFL at the presser. He also took aim at anyone who didn’t want Hip Hop involved in the festivities.

“We know a lot of people didn’t want Hip Hop on stage,” he said. “But we’re here now and there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13). Fans can watch the big game and the star-studded halftime show on NBC and Peacock.