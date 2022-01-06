Snoop Dogg Hypes 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show As Hip Hop History

Snoop Dogg is promising an epic performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Snoop Dogg set some lofty expectations for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The West Coast legend said the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will be the greatest performance in Hip Hop history. Snoop Dogg made the claim while talking to Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

“It’s gonna be a great presentation,” Snoop Dogg told the Manning brothers. “We’re so thankful that the NFL is accepting Hip Hop on stage and letting us do what we do. We plan on putting together a great show and giving the people something they’ve been waiting on.”

He added, “They love to watch a great Super Bowl game, and at the same time, at halftime, we be loving to see who’s gonna perform. So, we’re gonna give you the greatest performance you’ve ever seen in Hip Hop history.”

Snoop Dogg will be performing at the game alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced the all-star lineup in September.

The 2022 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13. The NFL has explored contingency sites for the game amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.