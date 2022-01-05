Snoop Dogg Gifts Eli Manning A Death Row Chain For His 41st Birthday

Snoop Dogg said he’d give Eli Manning a Death Row chain during an appearance on ESPN’s alternate ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast.

Snoop Dogg presented Eli Manning with a special gift for the former New York Giants quarterback’s 41st birthday.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Snoop Dogg offered a Death Row Records chain to the younger Manning brother. The West Coast legend said he’d give the chain to Eli Manning the next time they see each other in person.

“Eli, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so Hip Hop and being so hip,” Snoop Dogg told the retired quarterback. “That’s yours, baby. When I see you, you got that. I’ma put that around your neck. Happy 41st birthday Eli.”

The gift seemed to take Eli Manning by surprise as he had a big smile on his face.

“Thank you,” he told Snoop Dogg. “I will look good in that.”

Peyton Manning quickly jumped in and called for Eli to wear the Death Row chain once the NFL Playoffs begin.

“Eli, I want you wearing that for the playoff game in two weeks,” Peyton Manning said. “That’s a must.”

Watch the clip of Snoop Dogg giving a Death Row chain to Eli Manning on the Monday Night Football broadcast below.