Snoop Dogg Mispronounces Multiple Golden Globe Nominees’ Names

Snoop Dogg provided some laughs by mispronouncing the names of actors and directors while announcing the 2022 Golden Globe Awards nominees.

Snoop Dogg and his mispronunciations added unexpected levity to the announcement of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards nominees.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the Golden Globe nominations at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Monday. But reporters in attendance and fans watching the YouTube livestream got a surprise when Snoop Dogg emerged to announce half of the nominees.

Snoop Dogg stepped up to the podium and delivered unintentional comedy as he struggled to pronounce a few names of the nominees. In one of the funnier moments, the Hip Hop legend managed to botch Ben Affleck’s name.

“Been uh-fleck,” he said before quickly correcting himself. “Ben Affleck, my fault. Sorry about that Ben.”

Congrats to Ben Affleck(or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him “Been Afflack”) for his Golden Globe nomination. pic.twitter.com/dlLGXDiZhq — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) December 13, 2021

Another humorous moment occurred moments later when Snoop Dogg misfired on Ciarán Hinds’ first name. The veteran rapper took two stabs at it, calling the Irish actor “Caron” and “Karen.”

The Doggfather’s misadventures in pronunciation also included Dune director Denis Villeneuve. The D-O-Double-G apparently thought the French Canadian filmmaker’s last name was Spanish, announcing it as “Villanueva.”

Snoop Dogg’s stint as a presenter lightened the mood around the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which are facing a boycott over a lack of commitment to diversity. The upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place on January 9, still doesn’t have a broadcaster after NBC backed out amid the boycott.