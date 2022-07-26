‘Black Panther’ Composer Ludwig Göransson Releases ‘Wakanda Forever Prologue’ EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“No Woman No Cry” by Tems is part of the project.

Marvel Studios will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022. Before the highly-anticipated sequel arrives in theaters, fans can listen to the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP.

Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Grammy Award winner Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) produced the entire project. Wakanda Forever Prologue includes Nigerian artist Tems’s cover of “No Woman No Cry.”

That Tems rendition of the classic by Bob Marley and the Wailers plays in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. The teaser premiered at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. The EP also features “A Body, A Coffin” by Ghanaian artist Amaarae and “Soy” by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria,” says Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler in a joint statement. “We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social, and historical contexts of their music.”

Göransson and Coogler continued, “We built a catalog of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film.”

Coogler & Göransson Talk Creating An Immersive Sound

Once again, Oakland native Ryan Coogler serves as the director and screenwriter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The forthcoming film centers around Wakandans Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) dealing with the death of King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).

“Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures, “explains Coogler and Göransson. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film.”