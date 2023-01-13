Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2023 NAACP Image Awards Music Nominations

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ scored various nods as well.

Both Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar released well-received, commercially successful albums in 2022. The NAACP Image Award recognized the “Freedom” collaborators for their work last year with multiple nominations.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar lead the civil rights organization’s list of recording nominees for the 54th NAACP Image Awards with 5 nods each. The Outstanding Album category includes Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Bey’s Renaissance.

Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location, Chris Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe), and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun are also up for Outstanding Album. In addition, Beyoncé will compete for Outstanding Female Artist while Kendrick Lamar’s name is listed in the Outstanding Male Artist section.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scored 12 nominations across the motion picture categories. The Netflix streaming service earned 15 total nominations for A Jazzman’s Blues, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and other productions.

Abbott Elementary received 9 nominations, the most for a program in the television + streaming categories. Penguin Random House and Harper Collins top the literary nominations categories with 9 nods, respectively.

The Public Gets To Vote On The 54th NAACP Image Award Winners

“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” said Derrick Johnson, President/CEO of the NAACP.

A public vote determines the winners of the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The voting period closes on February 10, 2023. Winners will be revealed during a televised broadcast on February 25, 2023, on the BET network.

“We take pride in recognizing the trailblazing achievements and artistry of this year’s esteemed nominees and celebrating the powerful legacy of the NAACP,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.

Connie Orlando continues, “We look forward to bringing the Image Awards back to Pasadena in front of a live audience and delivering unforgettable moments that epitomize the brilliance of the Black community.”

Check on some of the nominees for the 54th NAACP Image Awards below. To see the full list of nominations and to cast a vote for the possible winners visit naacpimageawards.net.

Select 54th NAACP Image Awards Nominees:

Entertainer Of The Year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland (Lost Kids)

Burna Boy – Love, Damini (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic Records)

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Beyoncé – Renaissance (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Chlöe – Surprise (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good (RCA Records)

SZA – S.O.S. (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Album

age/sex/location – Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Renaissance – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Watch the Sun – PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Billie Eilish – Armani White (Def Jam Recordings)

City of Gods – Fivio Foreign (Columbia Records)

Hotel Lobby – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Wait for U – Future feat. Drake and Tems (Epic Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

About Damn Time – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

Cuff It – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

Good Morning Gorgeous Remix feat. H.E.R. – Mary J. Blige (300)

Hurt Me So Good – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Lift Me Up – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)