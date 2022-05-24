Kendrick Lamar Debuts Four ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Songs In The Top 10

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The pgLang frontman takes over the weekly ‘Billboard’ tally.

Compton-raised emcee Kendrick Lamar currently has the #1 album in America. All eighteen tracks from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers opened on the Hot 100 chart as well.

According to Billboard, nineteen songs by Lamar made it onto this week’s Hot 100. Four of those Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers entries landed in the Top 10. The pre-album loosie titled “The Heart Part 5” sits at #77.

Kendrick Lamar’s “N95” debuted at #3 on the latest Hot 100 rankings. “Die Hard” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer (#5), “Silent Hill” with Kodak Black (#7), and “United in Grief” (#8) are among the most popular songs in the country too.

.@kendricklamar charts 19 songs on this week's #Hot100, including every track from 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' (1/3):



#3, N95

#5, Die Hard w/ @BLXST & @amandareifer

#7, Silent Hill w/ @KodakBlack1k

#8, United in Grief

#11, Father Time ft. @sampha

#13, Rich Spirit — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 23, 2022

In addition, Kendrick Lamar became just the fourth act in history to chart thirteen songs in the Hot 100’s Top 40 at the same time. He is also the sixth act to have at least nine songs in the Top 20 simultaneously.

Besides landing in the Top 5, “N95” also earned the honor of being the most-streamed song over the tracking period. The record collected 37.2 million streams since its release on May 13.

Kendrick Lamar now has twelve career Top 10 songs. His total Hot 100 count rose to sixty-nine. The pgLang co-founder presently has two Number Ones on the Hot 100 (Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” in 2015, “Humble” in 2017).