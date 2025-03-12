Roman Reigns, Netflix & MSG Chaos: WWE Raw Turns Manhattan Upside Down

Roman Reigns and Netflix gave Madison Square Garden a night to remember during WWE Raw, blending brutality and incredible branding into one big spectacle. WrestleMania was insane!

WWE took over Madison Square Garden in New York City for Raw on Tuesday night (March 11). It was a total spectacle from start to finish. The energy was electric, the matches were brutal, and the surprises were legendary. Netflix’s bodega experience had everybody running home with free stuff. There were celebrities all over the place. And everybody was stunned at the return of Roman Reigns. Everything was there!

The VIP Bodega!

Before the action even kicked off, WWE and Netflix showed out. There was a pre-reception with a full-blown New York City bodega inside the Garden. There was an open bar, food, bodega snacks and an amazing guest list. Where else would you find Macaulay Culkin, Andrew Schulz, boxing champ Amanda Serrano, Bevy Smith, Scottie Beam and Fabolous casually vibing with NXT Champion Oba Femi, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker? The answer: Only at WWE Raw.

And the views from the suite were awesome. If you keep reading, I’ll reveal more about the VIP Bodega.

WrestleMania Energy Hits MSG

The road to WrestleMania‘s pit stop in NYC was insane. The WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley set the stage for what’s to come in Las Vegas with a high-energy confrontation. Meanwhile, Jey Uso had the crowd YEETing in full force as he stepped into the ring with Grayson Waller.

But it wouldn’t be a WrestleMania build-up without the face of the company, Cody Rhodes. The WWE Champion took to the ring to hype his upcoming mega-match with John Cena, cutting a fiery promo that had the crowd roaring.

The Match Of The Night: CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins With A HUGE Twist!

Of course, the steel cage showdown between bitter rivals CM Punk and Seth Rollins was the most hyped match of the night. It was as exciting as advertised. The match had everything, including drama that had the crowd losing it. Just when it seemed like Punk might walk out of the cage to victory, Rollins said, “If you want to prove yourself, finish the fight.”

SUDDENLY, BOOM! The Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns, made his return! The match was then turned upside down. Reigns ran up in the ring, yanked Rollins out of the cage to hand him the win. Then he proceeds to unleash hell on both Rollins and Punk. Superman punches, spears, and a vicious stomp on the steps left both men laid out. We’re in for something major as we travel to WrestleMania.

An Unforgettable Night—Thanks, WWE & Netflix!

Back to that VIP bodega experience! At the end of the night, everybody was given a backpack full of swag. But there was all this “stuff,” real bodega stuff. Well, WWE and Netflix gave it away. Everybody was allowed to have a ball stuffing their bags! Even Fab was having a ball with his son. This was and overall crazy night. Below are some pictures and sights.