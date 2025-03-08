Roxanne Shanté On Winning First Grammy & What Drake Should Have Done In Kendrick Lamar Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roxanne Shanté talks her historic Hip-Hop career, from being the first battle rapper on record to surviving the industry’s wildest moments—including six months living with Rick James. She even weighs in on the battle strategy Drake should’ve used on Kendrick. Peep this classic interview!

It was a cold winter day when Roxanne Shanté stepped into WonWorld Studios. Draped in a stylish camouflage coat, she was ready to talk. She arrived with just her publicist, no entourage, no distractions—just an artist in her purest form. The legendary battle rapper, Hip-Hop icon and now Grammy Award winner exuded warmth, maturity and confidence as she sat down with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro, two longtime fans who couldn’t wait to chop it up with one of the culture’s pioneers.

With decades in the game, Shanté came prepared to drop gems about her historic career, from battling UTFO in Hip-Hop’s first recorded battle to being a pioneer for female MCs, all while navigating the male-dominated industry. She spoke candidly about the evolution of Hip-Hop, its newfound respect at the Grammys and how she, after all these years, finally attended and won. She also revealed untold stories—like living with Rick James for six months and being the first to put the word “jawn” on wax.

Never one to hold back, she even offered her take on the Drake versus Kendrick battle, detailing exactly how Drake should’ve responded after the Super Bowl. And when it comes to real battles, Shanté made it clear: she’s never lost—not in rap, not in life, not even to breast cancer, which she beat twice.

Through laughter, wisdom and some jaw-dropping moments, Roxanne Shanté proves once again why she remains one of Hip-Hop’s greatest minds. Read on (or watch the video for the real deal) as she breaks down her legacy, greatest accomplishments and ongoing mission to uplift the next generation through her foundation, Mind Over Matter.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Roxanne Shanté, welcome! You just won a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement. First time at the Grammys, right?

Roxanne Shanté: Yes! First time ever. And I left with a Grammy. Perfect timing. Any other time wouldn’t have been my time.

DJ Thoro: Hip-Hop used to be anti-Grammy. Now, the culture has shifted. What changed?

Roxanne Shanté: Hip-Hop is in everything now. Gospel, rock, country—you name it. The Grammys had no choice but to recognize it. And Hip-Hop finally understands its strength.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: You saw how they disrespected Babyface on the red carpet. What’s your take?

Roxanne Shanté: It was ridiculous. They overlooked a legend! That’s because today’s media lacks etiquette. A whole generation wasn’t taught how to conduct themselves. They just out here chasing clout.

DJ Thoro: Speaking of legacy, you were involved in the first Hip-Hop battle on record. You versus UTFO. That doesn’t get mentioned enough.

Roxanne Shanté: Yep, 40 years ago. That was the start of battle rap as we know it. Now we got Drake versus Kendrick. They owe me a check!

DJ Thoro: If you were advising Drake, how should he have responded at the Super Bowl?

Roxanne Shanté: He should’ve bought a commercial. Right after Kendrick’s performance, he should’ve been sitting at home, with diamond plaques behind him, lawsuit papers on the table, watching the show. Then he looks at the camera and says, “Yeah, you’re right. They not like us. But you’re not like me.” Boom! That would’ve shifted the conversation.

DJ Thoro: Have you ever lost a battle?

Roxanne Shanté: Never. Not even with cancer. I beat breast cancer twice. My oncologist told me it would be the biggest battle of my life. I said, “I haven’t lost one yet.”

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: What’s your biggest accomplishment?

Roxanne Shanté: My children. I raised them my way. No bedtime, clubbing with me at 2 a.m. But they turned out great. My son manages me, and my daughter’s in law enforcement. I must’ve done something right!

DJ Thoro: Let’s talk about your Netflix biopic. How accurate was it?

Roxanne Shanté: I was on set every day. We actually toned it down. Some parts of my life were too raw for the world. But I needed fathers and mothers to watch it and reflect. Like, “Am I putting too much pressure on my child?”

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: You lived with Rick James for six months?!

Roxanne Shanté: Yep! We only recorded for two days. The rest was just… living with Rick James. It was wild. Don Cornelius shut us down on Soul Train when he found out I was 17. He didn’t like Hip-Hop. And I don’t think he liked Rick either!

DJ Thoro: You were the first to use the word “jawn” on record. Philly needs to cut you a check!

Roxanne Shanté: Facts! My career started in Philly with Pop Art Records. I picked up the slang and dropped “jawn” in a song. Now, everybody says it!

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: How do you see your legacy among women in Hip-Hop?

Roxanne Shanté: I was surrounded by men. There weren’t many women in my circle. And I never wanted to battle female MCs. I knew they couldn’t win, and I didn’t want to do that to them.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Any regrets?

Roxanne Shanté: Just one. And I’ve never told this story. I was in the streets, hustling. A van pulled up, trying to snatch young girls. I pushed some girls out—to save myself. I knew I was going to be somebody. That haunts me. But I was in survival mode.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Damn. That’s deep. You do a lot of work with young girls now. Talk about your foundation.

Roxanne Shanté: My husband and I started Mind Over Matter. We mentor girls from ninth grade through high school, helping them make better choices. I want to be the person I needed when I was their age.

DJ Thoro: What do you think about Hip-Hop today?

Roxanne Shanté: I love it. Artists now own their publishing, control their careers. Back in the day, we got robbed. But Hip-Hop survived. And it’s thriving. I’m proud.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: You’re a winner. And you stay winning!

Roxanne Shanté: Thank you! Because I’ve learned: being bitter only chases the good people away. And I’ve been around bad people long enough. Now, I’m only making room for the good ones.