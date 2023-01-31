EXCLUSIVE: SleazyWorld Go Under Investigation For Weapon Possession, Warrant Issued For DNA

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bubbling rapper, SleazyWorld Go, could be in some serious trouble. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Island Records artist is currently under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agency. Task Force Officer Nicholas Horine recently applied for a search warrant to collect DNA from the 24-year-old for comparison to evidence in an on-going federal investigation. SleazyWorld Go stands accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as an unregistered machine gun.

The Kansas City native, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2016 and is allegedly affiliated with the Brotherland Gang (BLG), has been under surveillance for months following his 2020 release from prison. In July 2022, the ATF received an anonymous tip from someone who had two photographs of the rapper holding a gun. Consequently, investigators began staking out SleazyGo World’s residence using pole cameras and other devices.

In October 2022, federal search warrants were executed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. The content reviewed includes multiple drug transactions, both buying and selling; the purchase and

possession of multiple firearms; and the purchase and possession of multiple full-auto machine gun

conversion devices or “Switches.” Multiple photos and videos also show him in possession of up to 21 firearms at a time.

SleazyGo World and a friend were also followed by investigators as they drove from Kansas City, Missouri to Kansas City, Kansas and back to the rapper’s residence. Both were observed handling weapons.

“Due to [SleazyGo World’s] open possession of firearms despite his status as a convicted felon,

the presence of several armed gang members from the SleazyWorld/Brotherland Gangs, and the

knowledge known to ATF personnel that the members of the gangs are associated with gun

violence, drug sales, and illegally modified fully automatic firearms, investigators determined

enforcement action was appropriate,” the docs read. “ATF personnel contacted tactical officers of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Special Operations Unit.

“Upon arrival of tactical officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, ISAAC and his associates fled on foot inside the townhome residence located at […] in an effort to elude detention by law enforcement.”

SleazyGo World refused to let the officers search his vehicle for weapons, so they wound up breaking a window to gain access. Once inside, they discovered multiple firearms, including an AK-47 style rifle, two AK-47 style “Draco” pistols and a black Glock pistol with a loaded extended magazine and an affixed “Glock switch.” Multiple rounds of various ammunition were found as well. Now, his case is in the hands of Honorable Lajuana M. Counts of the Western District of Missouri.