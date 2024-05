Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Termanology released his first album, Hood Politics, in 2003. Over the last 21 years, he’s remained diligent, dropping project after project. His latest, Time is Currency, arrived last week and marked his 50th effort (yes, 50th).

Boasting features from frequent collaborator Paul Wall, Kool G Rap, Ras Kass and Kota The Friend, among others, the 15-track album is a testament to his unwavering work ethic and commitment to the culture. But it also marks a significant milestone for Term.

“I have meticulously planned for this one to be special, knowing it would be my 50th project,” Termanology tells AllHipHop. “It was so well structured I purposely started the album saying. ‘I’m on album number 5-0, I make albums with my eyes closed.’

“One of my favorite things about this project is the cover art. The cover was handcrafted in pencil by an artist named Jason McKenzie, who submitted the drawing to me. It was the exact vision I had for the cover. My good friend and longtime collaborator Deezy took it and brought it to life. Time is Currency is definitely one of my favorite covers ever.”

Produced entirely by Nastee, the album is overflowing with Term’s signature boom bap flavor, accentuated by endlessly clever rhyme schemes and infectious hooks. One of his latest videos, “Uptown Fly” featuring Term’s new signee Nim K and Lord Sko, is unapologetically East Coast, complete with shots of the historic bridges and graffiti-splashed walls.

The YouTube clip has wracked up more than one million views since its release, a clear indication people still crave authentic Hip-Hop—not the watered down iteration being spoon-fed to the masses. Not to mention, Time is Currency landed at No. 1 on iTunes US Hip Hop/Rap Albums chart upon its release. Termanology shared the news on his Instagram, writing simply, “Thankful.”

Decades in, Term has a lot to be grateful for these days. His two collaborative albums with Paul Wall, Start 2 Finish (2022) and Start Finish, Repeat (2023), both smashed Spotify’s one million streams mark. And, like a fine wine, he just continues to get better with age. Find the album here and keep scrolling for his entire discography. All physical copies (CD/Vinyl) and downloads available via Bandcamp.

1.) Hood Politics (2003)

2.)Hood Politics II (2004)

3.) S.T.R.E.E.T. (2005)

4.) Hood Politics III: Unsigned Hype (2005)

5.) Out the Gate (2006)

6.) Hood Politics IV: Show And Prove (2006)

7.) Hood Politics V (2007)

8.) 50 Bodies (2007)

9.) ST. DA SQUAD (2008)

10.) Cameo King (2008)

11.) Politics As Usual (2008)

12.) 50 Bodies II (2008)

13.) If Heaven was a Mile Away (2009)

14.) Hood Politics VI: Time Machine (2009)

15.) 50 Bodies III (2010)

16.) 1982 (2010)

17.) 1982: The EP (2010)

18.) 1982: The Evening News (2010)

19.) Cameo King II (2011)

20.) S.T.R.E.E.T. (2011)

21.) 1982: 2012 (2012)

22.) 50 Bodies IV (2012)

23.) Fizzyology (2012)

24.) Hood Politics VII (2013)

25.) G.O.Y.A. (2013)

26.) Mas G.O.Y.A. (2014)

27.) ST. – Pages From The Pavement (2014)

28.) Shut Up And Rap (2014)

29.) 50 Bodies V (2015)

30.) Term Brady (2015)

31.) Cameo King III (2016)

32.) More Politics (2016)

33.) ST. da Squad – Self Titled (2017)

34.) Anti-Hero (2017)

35.) Bad Decisions (2018)

36.) STILL 1982 (2018)

37.) Set in Stone (2019)

38.) Vintage Horns (2019)

39.) 1982: The Quarantine (2020)

40.) 50 Bodies 6 (2020)

41.) Goya 3 (2021)

42.) 1982 The Summer EP (2021)

43.) 360 (2021)

44.) Start 2 Finish (2022)

45.) Determination (2022)

46.) Rapping with My Friends (2022)

47.) 50 Bodies 7 (2023)

48.) The Summer Pack (2023)

49.) Start, Finish, Repeat (2023)

50.) Time Is Currency (2024)