Why KRS-One Isn’t Wrong & Neither Are His Detractors

Legendary MC KRS-One of Boogie Down Productions fame shared his dissatisfaction with the way Hip-Hop has been treated by corporate entities, particularly the Grammys, in a recent interview. KRS-One declined an invitation to perform at the Grammys’ tribute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop, a show that climaxed with a performance by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. KRS-One explained his decision in a video on Harold St. Louis’s YouTube channel. Interestingly enough, the original video has been removed from the channel. Regardless, it is everywhere—and the conversation, debate and argument rages on.

KRS-One, more than most, has a deep, profound commitment to Hip-Hop’s core values. In the video, he leans into it stating, “KRS-One is a Hip-Hop extremist. I’m not a violent extremist, no. I’m insane with this culture. I know I must’ve lost my mind in this. I remember Hip-Hop as sacred.” To me, there was nothing else to talk about, because KRS-One is consistent with this mentality.

I recall KRS-One was also invited to perform at Yankee Stadium for a Hip-Hop 50 show by Mass Appeal, and he turned that down too. He eventually performed—but on Fat Joe’s bill. To him, the price of the tickets in particular were an issue. Only Eminem and Jay-Z had previously held concerts at the coveted New York institution. That’s just how historic the event was. I was there, but the next day I was at an event the teacher of Hip-Hop had organized.

Right outside the birthplace of Hip-Hop, KRS-One and his followers held a free concert in the Bronx in front of 1520 Sedgwick Ave. The event was well attended and featured all elements of Hip-Hop, something else he took exception to. Fans enjoyed vendors, mini-murals and performances from the greats of Hip-Hop. I was at both events and loved them equally, for very different reasons.

“We know that Hip-Hop is breaking, MCing, graffiti art, DJing,” he said in the aforementioned interview. “So what is all this other stuff y’all doing? So if you’re going to do a hip-hop 50th anniversary and you’re going to call Hip-Hop to it, you have to have hip-hop there. Hip-hop was not there. Rappers were there.”

And then there are the Grammys. This is where we differ.

Emphasizing his deep commitment to Hip-Hop culture, KRS-One expressed his belief that the Grammys have historically disregarded the genre. This is not wrong. He mentioned he was personally invited by LL Cool J but refused, criticizing the Grammys for only acknowledging Hip-Hop in its 50th year after decades of neglect. He asserted his refusal to participate in an event that, in his view, exploits Hip-Hop culture.

In 1989, Russell Simmons and Lyor Cohen led a boycott against the 31st Grammy Awards due to the decision not to broadcast the rap categories. Will Smith (along with DJ Jazzy Jeff), known then as The Fresh Prince, was nominated for “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” but chose not to attend. He compared it to being denied the chance to walk at a graduation despite earning a diploma. The boycott was widely supported, with only J.J. Fad and Kool Moe Dee choosing to go, which was a controversial decision at the time.

The stance taken by artists like KRS-One might have ruffled some feathers and caused embarrassment, but it echoed a sentiment that has been repeatedly expressed since that Grammy Awards. Many people are still unaware of these events. So, the pain is deep and, also nuanced.

MC Sha-Rock was the first familiar face I noticed when I met with KRS-One and his team for a press conference prior to the block party and the Yankee Stadium event. She was sitting there in the rec room where Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell (a mother of Hip-Hop) held that iconic back-to-school party to jump off the culture we love. She got to perform at the Grammys Hip-Hop salute and that was a wonderful thing. In the early 1980s, she helped break down barriers as one of the first rappers to perform on national television with the Funky 4 + 1. I almost always think of her when these Grammy-like mainstream platforms come knocking at Hip-Hop’s door.

Revisiting KRS-One’s actions, it’s not about judging his percieved ego or extreme opinions. He was clear: “I ain’t trying to force my way on nobody.” My intention is to provide context for understanding his decision but also make space for counter points. I joined a Recording Academy as a part of its outreach to bring in more diversity. I think we’ve seen positive strides toward mutual respect. True change comes from taking distinct, meaningful actions. It also means that some of us play inside of the house and also outside of the house, as a figure of speech. Imagine having police officers in our community that care about their constituents and also having activists holding them accountable with their watchful eyes. Working together, we are far more powerful.

I believe I understand how KRS-One feels. I met him in the early ’90s and he continues to be one of my favorite MCs. But, beyond that, he has mentioned my name in a song, allowing me to feel seen in an industry that only seems to cherish the rappers. Hell, when I did rap, I opened for the Teacha. I often feel possessed by Hip-Hop in ways that I don’t see in my friends. That said, we all have a position to play and if we all play ours, the iron will continue to sharpen the iron.

Hip-Hop Forever!

Hip-Hop activist, journalist and historian Davey D wrote a well thought out diatribe in a Facebook comment under one of my posts. I felt like it was worth seeing in fulla nd unedited. Find it below.