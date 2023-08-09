KRS-One Reveals How His Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Events Differ From The Rest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

KRS-One is bringing the Hip-Hop anniversary festivities to the culture’s birthplace: 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

KRS-One orchestrated a special celebration at Hip-Hop’s birthplace in the Bronx. The legendary rapper discussed what made his Hip-Hop 50th anniversary events unique in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

“The difference between our events and all the other events that are going on starts with the fact that they’re free,” KRS-One told AllHipHop. “What does the Bronx get? This was a question we was asking many months ago when we was talking about Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.”

He continued, “On August 11, 2023, we’re gonna do livestreaming from 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx. That gives everyone a chance to at least see, live on your phone, some real emceeing, breaking, graf, deejaying. It’s about to be on!”

KRS-One also aimed to highlight local artists for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. Bronx natives will perform alongside Hip-Hop legends at a star-studded concert on Saturday (August 12).

“August 12, that’s when we shut down Sedgwick Avenue and we throw the greatest concert you have ever seen,” KRS-One said. “I can’t even tell you everybody that’s there. But most importantly, we have local talent. It’s what we are proud to present. Yes, we got KRS. I’ma be there. The usual suspects are gonna show up: Chuck D, Flav, Talib, Joe. Everybody’s gonna be there. But what’s most important is the local talent of the Bronx … and there’s an open mic too.”

Hip-Hop fans around the world can watch the first day of festivities on the Birthplace of Hip-Hop website.