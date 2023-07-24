KRS-One’s Exclusive Live Stream To Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th At The Culture’s Birthplace

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

KRS-One has an amazing event on Hip-Hop’s birthday – here’s how to see it!

Hip-Hop legend KRS-One extends an invitation to all Hip Hop enthusiasts across the globe. The iconic rapper and performer will host a momentous live-streamed “jam” to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Hip Hop movement, right from where it all began – the legendary Community Center at 1520 Sedgwick, Bronx, NY!

Considered hallowed ground, 1520 Sedgwick Community Center holds the distinction of being the locale where DJ Kool Herc hosted a part for his sister Cindy. It was not long until others like Grand Wizard Theodore and Grandmaster Caz also emerged as groundbreaking pioneers, contributing to the essence of Hip-Hop.

KRS-One’s party will take place Friday, August 11th, at 7 pm, and it will feature an eclectic mix of artists from diverse backgrounds, all of whom have played a pivotal role in propelling the culture forward over the last five decades. These guests include dancers, painters, DJs, poets, and rappers to celebrate the breadth of Hip Hop’s brilliance.

This unforgettable experience will be free for fans worldwide and streamed at www.birthplaceofhiphop.nyc.

IKRS-One said, “Hip Hop began right here in the community room at 1520 Sedgwick. It’s more than just music; it’s a shared bond and a positive message about life, creativity, and communal spirituality that’s woven into the very fabric of this space. Witnessing the constant influx of new artists and their spirit over the past 50 years is a powerful testament to the unstoppable force of Hip-Hop.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams remarked, “August 11th, 1973, was a night that changed history forever. From that humble back-to-school ‘jam,’ Hip Hop’s reach has expanded across the globe, uniting people from all walks of life. Now, with this grand celebration, we pay tribute to the movement that has enriched our lives beyond measure.”

Rapper and ambassador Kurtis Blow Walker said the Hip Hop community is a testament to the resilience of expression and the strength of unity.

He said, “Beyond beats and rhymes, Hip Hop is the soul of a generation. It’s a living legacy that continues to inspire us to stay connected to our roots and amplify our voices.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and others helped to defend 1520 Sedgwick Ave against real estate threats and offered affordable housing to nurture the community’s culture.

For more, follow @birthplaceofhiphop on Instagram for exciting updates or go to www.birthplaceofhiphop.nyc.