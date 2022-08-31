Why The “And Then We Had Sex” Podcast Is The Fastest Growing Comedy Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner joined forces after they were already married and the “And Then We Had Sex” podcast was born!

Married couple Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner made a way when there was no way. One is a comedian and the other is a writer and the path for both has been rough. But, when Kristen got pregnant with twins J-Rod thought of an ingenious way to promote her band of comedy when she was home recovering. Suddenly “And Then We Had Sex,” the podcast, was born.

Four years later, it has evolved tremendously. It has also grown into the fastest comedy podcast this year. But why? The married couple take us on an uninhibited, wild ride through their “unconventional world of sex, comedy, and uninhibited truth.” It also accentuates their experiences headlining Wendy Williams’ summer theatre tour and working with Jay Pharoah.

The couple is hilarious and uncensored, but also insightful and intellectual. They offer their unique take on relationships, sex talk, and reveal the most intimate parts of their marriage. There’s equal parts laughter, cringe blushing, but they will also have you binging every single episode. They are currently on a tear and one of the post popular, rapidly growing podcasts, reaching over 30 countries. With thousands of weekly streams and downloads, they have taken their show on the road. Kristen and J-Rod have continuously toured all year with no end in site.

The pair talk to their friend, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about their rise, the awkwardness of the sex as a top and what their future plans are. This is a must see interview, especially for those trying to find a way into the business when there seems to be limited options.

Click here for the tour dates.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.