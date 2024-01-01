AllHipHop’s 10 Best Movies Of 2023

AllHipHop’s Top Movies of 2023 is an assortment of the best in cinematic greatness.

The cinematic landscape of 2023 offered viewers an extraordinary range of talent and creativity, highlighting the best in modern filmmaking. From the historical drama of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to the emotional depth and visual of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon, these films demonstrate the immense potential of cinema to captivate and engage audiences. The year also saw groundbreaking advancements in visual storytelling, as evident in the animated marvel Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse, and the action-packed, politically loaded They Cloned Tyrone. Each film on this list, whether it be the heart-wrenching narrative of The Iron Claw or the directorial finesse in Creed III, serves as a testament to the evolving artistry and technical prowess in the world of cinematography. These top 10 films of 2023 not only entertained but also pushed the boundaries of what can be achieved through the lens of a camera, offering viewers a rich tapestry of stories and visuals.

2023 was a remarkable year for cinema, showcasing a plethora of exceptional movies both in theaters and on streaming platforms. Here are 10 of our favorites for 2023, along with a few other notable mentions. – Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Chris “Boogie” Brown

Killers of The Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s latest 3.5-hour epic, is a gripping true crime story set in the 1920s. It centers on the harrowing serial murders of the Osage Tribe in Oklahoma, following the discovery of oil on their land. Adapted from journalist David Grann’s book, the screenplay, co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, unveils a dark chapter in American history.

The film explores two distinct groups: the Osage Tribe, who gain wealth and prestige from the oil, and a band of unscrupulous men driven by greed. These men plot to seize the Tribe’s inheritance, resulting in the brutal murder of many Osage members.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, nephew to the manipulative rancher and politician William King Hale, played by Robert De Niro. Burkhart, back from World War I, finds work as a driver, introducing him to Mollie, a wealthy Osage heiress portrayed by Lily Gladstone. Their ensuing relationship, marred by Hale’s sinister plans, ignites a series of tragic events.

Scorsese’s masterful storytelling and direction, combined with profound performances, create a film that resonates deeply. The movie examines themes of prejudice, deception, and corruption, highlighting the injustices faced by the Osage Tribe. Scorsese’s commitment to authenticity is evident through his consultations with Osage Tribal Leaders, ensuring accuracy in the portrayal of the Tribe’s customs and language. Furthermore, his attention to detail is second to none. Case in point: he subtly intercects the Osage massacre with the savage bombing of Black Wall Street, both in Oklahoma.

Spanning 3.5 hours, the film methodically unfolds this harrowing tale. It alternates between a Western, a love story, a thriller, and a crime drama, reminiscent of Scorsese’s iconic mob films. The first half of the movie spotlights the Osage Tribe’s prosperity and later their dehumanization, leading to deception and murder. The second half focuses on the FBI’s investigation and subsequent trial, seeking justice for the heinous crimes.

Killers of the Flower Moon boasts an ensemble cast, including Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and John Lithgow. However, the standout performances are from Gladstone, DiCaprio, and De Niro. Gladstone delivers a compelling portrayal of Mollie, balancing warmth and vulnerability. DiCaprio, in his seventh collaboration with Scorsese, expertly navigates the complexities of his character’s divided loyalties. De Niro, in his eleventh project with Scorsese, immerses himself in the role of Hale, masterfully depicting his character’s malevolence.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a testament to Scorsese’s unparalleled filmmaking, which is why it is our movie of the year.

We interviewed several Native rappers and asked their views on the movie. Watch it here.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s filmography is impressive, and Oppenheimer stands out as his magnum opus and the best-directed film of his career. The film excels in craftsmanship, historical accuracy, screenplay, performances, production, and technical merits, making it a profound character study deserving of its acclaim, regardless of its box office success.

Godzilla Minus One

This is quite possibly the best Godzilla movie ever made. It’s not just the Kaiju backdrop that impresses; the compelling human story is emotionally riveting. The blend of story, direction, performances, mayhem, visuals, and score makes it a standout.

Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse

This sequel to 2018’s Into The Spiderverse is another animation triumph. It offers heart, great characters, an engaging story, world-building, and thrilling action. The cliffhanger ending leaves the world eager for the next installment.

They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega (Tyrone), Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as peculiar characters in a gripping pursuit of a sinister government conspiracy. This Juel Taylor-directed mystery is a unique proposition in a world of cookie-cutter movies and remakes. The film stands out with its intelligent and stylish execution. They Cloned Tyrone not only captivates with its distinctive storyline but also shines through its outstanding performances and a well-crafted script, courtesy of co-writer Tony Rettenmaier. The film is a classic and enjoyable watch that sets conspiracy theorists and sci-fi bluffs ablaze.

Past Lives

This Korean language film, a stunning directorial debut by Celine Long, is a unique and thought-provoking take on love and relationships spanning from childhood to adulthood. It’s a complex love story backed by excellent performances and is an A24 gem worth watching.

The Covenant

A gripping, emotional military drama packed with high stakes, tension, action, and a spirit of courage. Guy Ritchie’s direction and the powerhouse performances of Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim make this my favorite film of Ritchie’s to date.

Creed III

Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut is impressive, featuring a strong story, relatable themes, great performances, and thrilling fight choreography. It’s a fitting end to the franchise, yet leaves a desire for more of “Adonis Creed.“

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

The seventh entry in this 27-year franchise is filled with thrills, action, and excitement. Christopher McQuarrie’s direction, along with Tom Cruise’s charismatic leadership and the cast’s great performances, make it one of my favorites of the year.

The Iron Claw

A powerful and emotional film based on the true story of the Von Erich family in Texas wrestling. Zac Efron’s performance, arguably the best of his career, anchors this gut-wrenching film.

Another notable films include John Wick: Chapter 4, Air, Blackberry, Anatomy of a Fall, The Creator, Extraction 2, Equalizer 3, Dream Scenario, Sisu, A Haunting in Venice, Big George Foreman, No One Will Save You, Reptile, Thanksgiving, and Grand Turismo.

Give us your favorite movies of 2023!