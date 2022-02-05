AZ On Doe Or Die II, Nas Rick Ross, 50 Cent And His New Business

AZ is back with Doe Or Die II!
For those that know, AZ is one of the staples in Hip-Hop and has made his mark since his debut on Nas’s classic Illmatic. But AZ has done lots of living since “Life’s A B####.”
And now, as a man in rap, he has immediately re-established himself as a force in 2022. Doe Or Die II and the deluxe version are a treat, with features by Rick Ross, T-Pain, Conway The Machine, Lil Wayne, and more. Past music, AZ is currently working on a number of businesses and explains it all to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.
One thing AZ made clear: HE IS HERE TO STAY.