Big 30 Is More Than Pooh Shiesty’s Friend – He’s A New Face Of Memphis Rap

Memphis has taken some heavy losses, but there are some positives as well. Big 30 has gotten the co-sign from Future, Lil Durk, Quavo, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti.

Big 30 shouldn’t be a stranger to those who are tapped in to young artists coming up.

While we first heard him rapping with his childhood friend Pooh Shiesty, Big 30 has been dropping heat for the streets and etching his name alongside the greats from Tennessee.

Although he is still coming into his own, The 22-year-old Memphis native has the seal of approval from artists like Future, Lil Durk, Quavo, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti. Back in September, Big 30 released his debut project King of Killbranch.

The project established his status as one of the young hit makers in the game as “Backseat of the Rolls Truck” and “Free Shiest Life” have become fan favorites racking up over 20 million views on YouTube.

In this interview, Big 30 tells Slops about the effect Memphis has on the rap game today, how he maneuvers with his new fame, his latest release “Protest”, and what he has in store for 2022