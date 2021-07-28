BilionAir Carter Talks “GOOD GOOD” Inspired By Roots In Los Angeles

AllHipHop caught up with BilionAir Carter in downtown Los Angeles to discuss how he got his name, his diverse sound, making music 3 years ago, his new single “GOOD GOOD,” shooting the visual, goals, and more!

BilionAir Carter is here to give you that “Good Good!” Born and raised in Los Angeles, the actor and rapper just released his newest single titled “Good Good,” and it’s a certified banger for the summer.

Infused with both Latin influences and hip-hop, the West Coast recording artist pays homage to both Latin and black cultures and the communities that raised him, spreading nothing short of good vibes and positivity.

Speaking on the new release Carter states, “This song is a huge f### you to hate in-between two cultures that truly love each other. I love LA!! I wouldn’t change a thang. I want to help wake my people up and help position them into the best situation they can be in.”

As a childhood actor, Carter has been acting damn near his whole life, with an unwavering passion to entertain.

His impressive catalog of films include “Santa Clause 2,” “Black Knight,” “Kingdom Come,” and even a gig as the host of the red carpet at the Soul Train Awards.

Fast forward to 2021, the actor, rapper, and entrepreneur continues to express himself and his art through music, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

AllHipHop: How’d you get the name, BilionAir Carter?

BilionAir Carter: BilionAir Carter is only spelled with one L because I don’t believe in taking two L’s. There’s no ‘e’ at the end because one of my phrases I always say is “the only way’s up.” In the sky, it’s only air, so that’s why “okay we’ll leave it as the ‘Air’ instead of ‘Aire’ because the only way is up. Carter’s my last name, and I take myself as being the third Carter up. The first Carter is Shawn Carter, Jay-Z, then there’s Dwayne Carter, Lil Wayne. Now it’s me Hanif Carter, BilionAir Carter. I’m here to take over.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

BilionAir Carter: Oh man, I have a mixture of East Coast from Nas to DMX, to down South Andre 3000. Even down to soul where I learned old school Teddy Pendergrass, Bill Withers. My family was in Motown so that’s instilled in me. It’s a bunch of different genres. Growing up as a childhood actor, I was never typecasted. That’s why coming into the music industry, I don’t want to be type casted in one genre or one lane. I want to be international.

AllHipHop: When did music come into play?

BilionAir Carter: This is my third year in music. The reason why I got into music, one because I said “damn, there’s so much trash out. Man, there’s no way I can’t do this!” The first year into music, I started realizing the reason I was in music. Back in the day, I was preaching everyone else’s scripts, learning everybody else’s words. Now it’s time for me to sing, say my own words and have my own audience in that realm.

One reason my name came into play, I had an epiphany one day. The Most High asked me “man, how much money would it take to take care of everybody in the world?” I said $100 million a month, which equals $1.2 billion a year. That’s how BilionAir Carter came into play. I said “dang I have to spell it differently,” because there’s a Billionaire Burk out there. A couple other Billionaires but I needed to be unique and stand out, I’m big on that.

AllHipHop: You’re from Los Angeles, how does that play into your life and career?

BilionAir Carter: I’m raised in the South Central/Inglewood area. I went to Centennial Elementary School, transferred from Emerson then moved to the Lancaster/Palmdale area. I graduated from Lancaster High. Growing up in LA is tough. You know, single mom. My dad was only two hours away but never was there. He couldn’t get over the fact that he couldn’t have my mom anymore. Growing up having different stepdads… My sister’s dad is a crackhead. One of the smartest dudes I know. I learned a lot from him: how to be a good man, also not do those things as well too. Switching from out here to go to Palmdale/Lancaster, it’s a different ass change. I wish I went to high school out here because I missed a lot of connections I would’ve had as far as athletics and being in the mix out here.

AllHipHop: Why is that?

BilionAir Carter: I stopped acting in middle school and high school because we moved an hour away. My mom asked me “do you still want to act?” I said “I’ll do sports.” I don’t have any problem with being gay or homosexuatily, but as a child it’s pushed a lot to get us to go into that realm. The directors wanted me to go to their house. I’m riding motorcycles with the directors, being underneath their wings. It deterred me in the wrong way because I was seeing things. A couple of my acting peers are Disney people and I saw how they did them. I’m glad I missed that realm. Especially if I would’ve got the money back then, I would’ve probably f##### it all off and been a druggie. S### you’re getting drugs? It’s out here, it’s easy to get to. That’s why I smoke so much damn weed. [laughs] I have no problem; do you. That’s not my lane. That’s a reason why I fell back a little bit because it was having too much of a negative hold on me. Nah, let me focus on other things.

AllHipHop: How does “GOOD GOOD” pay homage to black and Chicano cultures?

BilionAir Carter: Me technically, I’m not Hispanic, but my first ever best friends are Hispanic. My second favorite sport is soccer. That background is so instilled in me because I’ve gotten down with my people, we’ve gotten in trouble with the law, been to jail, all types of stuff. That right there is really Los Angeles culture, you can’t get away from it. That’s Los Angeles culture to its fullest.

AllHipHop: How was shooting the music video?

BilionAir Carter: That s### was dope as f###. The whole vibe and energy there, I was waiting for the negative s### to happen. There was only one negative thing that happened, it was very very small. It was between one of the chicks, my boy came over with his weed attempting to give his edibles. The girl had red hair, he said “oh this matches my Hot Cheetos s###.” She was on her bougie s### and caught a little attitude. He’s tall and big, so she might’ve felt he was coming off in some type of way.

Other than that, it was so bomb. I have a whole vlog coming with the video as well. I had my auntie doing the catering there, and my mom did the craft services. It was dope, I can’t even complain. People thought I wasn’t even out here, so that’s great. The reason why I did it like this is so people can see me in that light, so I can go back to acting. I can get those roles. I’m multi-talented in everything, I gotta get the bag in every way. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

BilionAir Carter: Oh man, $100 million a month. That’s the start. I don’t know how the hell that’s going to happen, but with me helping people get to their millions… s###. What I know as far as corporation formation and legal tender, man we all can be beyond this realm. Especially women, y’all women are way smarter than us. You’re in every door, I see you everywhere. I’ve been groomed for so long that I’m ready for It.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

BilionAir Carter: To be honest, expect the unexpected, because I don’t even know what’s next. I’m in the campaign until January, I’m pushing this song all the way through. Just like Derez Deshon did with “Hardaway,” 3 years straight I believe he was doing that. I know I have other music sitting in the background as well. I want to do an album, but I’m not rushing it. I want to be able to blow up first, then give you that body of work. Throw a bunch of videos in place with the album as well, run it out the park.