Billboard Awards Dinner Honors Joey Bada$$, Playboi Carti & Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Serayah, BkThaRula, Black Coffee, Duckworth, Skilla Baby and David Banner partake in events honoring the greats of Hip-Hop and R&B.

In a night filled with culture, creativity and celebration, Tres Generaciones Tequila and Billboard joined forces to honor the biggest names in the music industry at the 2024 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event in New York City on September 5.

Held at the Edition Hotel’s Garden West and Paradise Club in Times Square, the event brought together not just music’s finest, but industry executives, visionaries and creatives from all corners of the culture. It also recognized the heavy hitters behind the scenes and on the mic.

Ahead of the main event, the premium tequila brand hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the success and dedication of the artists, who’ve helped shaped the culture.

Among those honored was Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$. Known for his lyrical excellence, Joey’s influence extends far beyond music. He recently launched the first-ever Impact Summit at Columbia University, a key part of his mentorship program, which empowers young Black and Brown men. His work in the community made him a natural fit for the honor.

Following the dinner, the industry’s top R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players and artists, including Victoria Monét, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion and Teezo Touchdown, gathered to celebrate. With signature cocktails like the Tres 73’ and Trespresso Martini flowing, the vibe was electric. Joining the festivities were music stars like Offset, Serayah, BkThaRula, Black Coffee, Duckworth, Skilla Baby and Lil Mosey.

This collaboration between Tres Generaciones Tequila and Billboard is a year-long partnership focused on creating unique music-centered experiences. The partnership kicked off earlier this year with a high-profile dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate Billboard’s Power 100 event. Since then, the two brands have continued to spotlight the innovators and creators who push boundaries and drive culture forward.

Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, and rising star Teezo Touchdown were also celebrated at the nighttime ceremony. Megan and Carti both locked down R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year for their massive runs in 2024, while Teezo Touchdown grabbed the Rookie of the Year title. On top of that, Monét had the honor of presenting her manager, Rachelle Jean-Louis, with the Executive of the Year award, making her only the second woman to receive the prestigious accolade after Beyoncé in 2019.

The night was a perfect fusion of culture, music and celebration, proving once again why the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event remains one of the most anticipated nights in the game.

Photos By Getty Images for Tres Generacion (Cassidy Sparrow)

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah attend Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players x Tres Generaciones Impact Award Dinner on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Tequila)

Joey Bada$$ and Toosii attend Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players x Tres Generaciones Impact Award Dinner

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur attends the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players x Tres Generaciones Impact Award Dinner

Joey Bada$$ and Rocsi Diaz

PanamaDaPrince and NLE Choppa

David Banner and Joey Bada$$

Maleni Cruz attends Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players x Tres Generaciones Impact Award Dinner

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monét

Offset

Michelle Odedina, Victoria White-Mason, Joey Bada$$ and Kelechi Aharanwa attend Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players x Tres Generaciones Impact Award Dinner