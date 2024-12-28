Bun B & DMC Talk New Song And Universal Hip-Hop Growth

Bun B and DMC are legends that continue to push the culture into new zones.

In the future, we’re going to see a classic collaboration of epic proportions. AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur interviewed legendary, iconic Hip-Hop artists Bun B of UGK fame and DMC of the iconic group Run-DMC. They are both on a new song called “Bun DMC,” the brainchild of Boston-based rapper/producer Marco Polo aka Polovision. This conversation goes beyond the music, diving into the essence of Hip-Hop and where the culture is headed across generations.

AllHipHop: Yo! AllHipHop is in the building. We’re out here with Bun B, the king himself, and DMC, a legend. It’s great to see you both out here healthy and thriving. So, let’s jump right in—how did this collaboration come together?

Bun B: This has been a while in the making. The song we did was recorded over a year ago. We linked up through Marco Polo, who put this track together. It’s a great record, and we waited for the right time to drop it. Timing was everything—we wanted to make sure it hit right.

A few months back, I had DMC join me at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March, but the song was created before that performance. Collaborating with DMC, one of the founding members of this culture, is an honor. This is someone I’ve looked up to for years—someone who made me want to be an MC. To now call him a friend and collaborator is surreal. This collaboration shows that, regardless of generation, we all represent the culture. There’s room for everyone to contribute.

AllHipHop: Absolutely. It’s amazing to see legends and newcomers working together like this. Bun, I remember you invited me to church once, which was crazy for me. Thanks for always keeping it real. DMC, what’s your perspective on this?

DMC: I’ve been saying for years that we need to rebrand Hip-Hop. I recently saw someone online talking about how we’ve let it lose its essence. Look, anything sacred to a culture gets diluted once it’s commercialized. While commercialization has its benefits, it’s up to us to maintain the authenticity, integrity, and universal appeal of Hip-Hop.

I’ve been traveling the world since Run-DMC’s debut album in 1984. Everywhere I go, people tell me stories about how Hip-Hop has broken down barriers. For example, [Chuck D of Public Enemy] just told me about when he and Ice-T went to Croatia during the war, and they stopped fighting just to see them perform. That’s the power of this culture—it unites.

This collaboration, this video [“Bun DMC”], represents what Hip-Hop truly is. You’ve got Bun B, a Texas legend and an Underground King. You’ve got a young artist connecting the generations through the chorus. Marco Polo represents another generation, and then there’s me. Together, we’re showing the culture and the business what Hip-Hop is all about—unity and collaboration.

Marco Polo: First off, shoutout to AllHipHop for documenting the culture at such a high level. This song is inspired by everything AllHipHop represents. It’s like the perfect vibe for what you all do.

We had a crazy creative process. Bailey came through and laid down the chorus in 15 minutes—it was fire. Cliff Smoke produced the beat, and everything just flowed from there. Everyone brought their best. Bun and DMC wrote their verses, and we crafted something truly special. This track is vintage hip-hop with a modern twist.

DMC: Exactly. This record is about breaking the rules and showing what Hip-Hop can be. It’s not just about making music—it’s about creating moments. We’ve got young artists, OGs, Texas, New York—it’s all here. This is a celebration of 51 years of hip-hop, and we’ve still got a lot of work to do. This collaboration is just the beginning.

AllHipHop: Well said. Thank you all for your time and for continuing to push the culture forward. We can’t wait to see the video and hear the track. Any last words?

DMC: Just this—Hip-Hop is for everyone. Let’s keep building together. Stay tuned!

AllHipHop: Perfect. Thank you, Bun, DMC, Marco Polo, and everyone involved. Let’s get it!

Photos by Nic’s Lenses