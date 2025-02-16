“Captain America: Brave New World” Is Super Safe, Classic Family Flick

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Captain America: Brave New World” is the newest MCU movie, but does it live up to all the hype?

Captain America: Brave New World is finally here, amid some controversy, but how is the movie? Chris “C-Boogie” Brown has the low down.

Captain America: Brave New World, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry directed by Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox”), stars Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, continuing Sam Wilson’s journey in the MCU.

The story follows Sam Wilson, who’s now working with the U.S. Government on covert missions. When newly elected President Thaddeus Ross asks him to help revive the Avengers initiative, an assassination attempt throws everything into chaos. Alongside his apprentice Joaquin Torres, Sam must uncover a conspiracy that threatens to ignite a global conflict.

The two-hour film delivers a solid mix of espionage, mystery, and political intrigue, punctuated by dynamic action sequences. It not only advances the current storyline but also cleverly ties up loose ends from previous films, including connections to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

The movie feels like a natural evolution from the excellent “Falcon and Winter Soldier” series (2021). Like the show, it thoughtfully explores Sam Wilson’s challenges as Captain America without the advantage of Super Soldier Serum. Fans of the series will likely find themselves right at home here.

The ensemble cast delivers strong performances across the board. Carl Lumbly returns with gravitas as Isaiah Bradley, while Giancarlo Esposito makes the most of his limited screen time as Striker. Harrison Ford brings his characteristic intensity to President Ross, but it’s Anthony Mackie who truly shines. His portrayal of Sam Wilson showcases a perfect blend of confidence, self-awareness, and charisma, making him a compelling successor to the shield.

Julius Onah’s direction, while occasionally showing inexperience with large-scale action, proves largely effective. The finale featuring Sam Wilson facing off against the Red Hulk stands as the film’s visual highlight. It’s refreshing to see a properly “RAGING” Hulk causing havoc on screen again!

The film does have its shortcomings. The plot occasionally gets bogged down in exposition, explaining MCU events for newcomers. With three antagonists and five writers involved, certain story elements feel overcomplicated. One antagonist’s visual design falls short, and some reshoots are noticeably apparent, creating slightly jarring transitions.

Despite these flaws, Captain America: Brave New World remains an entertaining addition to the MCU. While it may not reach the heights of “The Winter Soldier” (2014), it successfully captures a similar tone and delivers a satisfying superhero experience. If you’ve enjoyed Sam Wilson’s character development throughout the MCU, particularly in “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” the debut solo outing as Captain America is worth your time.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere. 3.5 out of 5