Dee-1 & Cortez Bryant Talk Lil Wayne, Hot Boys & Hip-Hop’s New Mission

Dee-1 revealed his upcoming album Hypocritical Hop, his collaborations with nearly every Hot Boy, and his mission to confront the dark side of the music industry head-on.

AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur caught up with New Orleans’ own Dee-1, the independent rapper and activist known for his unwavering moral compass. His lyricism is also understated. In a raw and candid conversation, Dee-1 broke down his upcoming project Hypocritical Hop, why he’s calling out the toxic side of the industry.

He also discussed reconnecting with the Hot Boys, spiritually and musically. Finally, his desire to work with Lil Wayne was put front and center. Oddly, Cortez Bryant, long-time Lil Wayne manager, randomly joined the chat. Our Dreamville content just keeps on coming.

AllHipHop: What’s going on, world? I ran into one of my dear friends in this insane music business — Dee-1.

Dee-1: Man, I’m so blessed to be with my dog Chuck right now. Dreamville Fest just got even more lit — you heard me?

AllHipHop: Absolutely. So what brings you here with all these heathens?

Dee-1: [Laughs] You funny, bro. You said heathens! But honestly, networking. My whole journey has been about what I can do through relationships. Not what people do for me. I had to get out here and make real connections. Some artists don’t even leave the house unless they’re getting paid. It cost me money to come here — but the connections? That’s priceless. When people say, “Dee, your music changed my life,” or “You’re a real man of God,” that makes the whole trip worth it.

AllHipHop: You’ve definitely changed lives, but you’ve also caught some pushback. How do you deal with that?

Dee-1: If there’s no pushback, I’m not doing something right. There’s a lot of darkness and ignorance in this industry, and I want to confront it head-on. Behind all that, I still see people as children of God. But we gotta be real — the industry is rewarding things that poison our community. That’s not worth celebrating.

AllHipHop: That dark energy seems to have grown louder over the past couple of years. How do you see the current state of hip-hop?

Dee-1: I honestly don’t call it hip-hop anymore — I had to make a new term for it: Hypocritical Hop. It’s so far from what Hip-Hop was built on. That’s the name of my next album, dropping in June. I’m trying to free us from that mindset.

AllHipHop: Are you going on tour for the new album?

Dee-1: Absolutely. The album drops in June. We’ll start the press run around then, and I’ll be on tour in July and August. New York City is on the list, and I definitely need a proper AllHipHop sit-down!

AllHipHop: You’re also here supporting your fellow New Orleans brothers. Tell us about that.

Dee-1: I’m a child of the Hot Boys — I call myself the Holy Hot Boy. I was raised on their music, but God gave me a calling. That said, I’ve got music dropping with almost all of them. Me and B.G. got a single, “My Enemies,” dropping April 16. Me and Juvenile just did a track for his new project. Me and Turk are linking this week. Only one left is Weezy — so Weezy F, if you’re hearing this, let’s go!

AllHipHop: That’s love. And you’re out here solo?

Dee-1: Yeah, dolo. I was riding my electric scooter around Raleigh, stopped at Smoothie King — and boom, Manny Fresh is inside! He bought me a smoothie, and next thing you know, I’m with him and C. Smith, and we’re pulling up on Juvenile’s meet-and-greet. Turk was there too. It was all God. No media pass, no credentials — just faith. Now I’m backstage with y’all.

AllHipHop: And it’s nice back here, not going to lie.

Dee-1: It is! Out front is peaceful but wild. Back here, it’s chill. But what really stands out is the energy. When people approach you and say, “I respect what you’re doing,” or “I love your music,” that means something. That’s the energy I’ve been getting — scenario number three!

[At this point, music executive Cortez Bryant joins the conversation]

AllHipHop: Cortez! What’s good, my man?

Cortez Bryant: New Orleans is deep out here! I’m having a great time — good people, good energy, feels like a homecoming.

AllHipHop: You’ve worked with so many legends. What’s got you excited these days?

Cortez Bryant: This guy right here — Dee-1. It’s rare to find someone so intentional, whose values align with their artistry. This is a special time, and I’m excited to support what he’s doing.

AllHipHop: Respect to you both. AllHipHop salutes you.