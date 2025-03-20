Did B.G. Really Compare Himself To Denzel Washington? The Hot Boy Explains His Return

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BG gets candid about adjusting to freedom after prison, facing lyric censorship, and why he compares himself to Denzel Washington.

B.G. is back. And his return is being felt all over the globe, from the streets to the internet. In this candid conversation, the New Orleans native opens up about his return to society following an extended incarceration.

Nearly 13 years in jail has the Baby Gangsta offering an illuminating perspective on a music industry transformed. Seismic digital shifts, social media and more have fundamentally changed B.G. and yet, he remains fundamentally the same.

Throughout his imprisonment, B.G. kept his pen sharp, refining his craft behind bars. His ability to fight back is intact too. He’s the new poster child for the First Amendment.

His lyrics have been scrutinized and the authorities are forcing him to be the role model he never wanted to be. In fact, he compares himself to Denzel Washington in “Training Day.” Witness the growth of a Hip-Hop game changer.

Also check for all the new projects and collaborations B.G has on the slate. B.G. re-imagines positive change and clean living, despite those that wish to impose their value systems. Chris Dorsey isn’t the one. Read on or watch the interview below.

Chuck Creekmur (AllHipHop): BG, it’s great to see you out here again. What’s life been like since you got back?

B.G.: It’s been beautiful, man, just adjusting and sliding back into society. Rebuilding my career, hustling, and doing what I love. It’s been a process, especially adapting to how drastically things changed while I was gone.

AllHipHop: What was the biggest shock when you first came out?

B.G.: Social media. When I went away, we still had CDs. Coming out to a digital world, learning about streaming—it’s wild. Social media’s definitely a gift and a curse.

AllHipHop: Do social media comments bother you?

B.G.: Early on, I learned not to even look. People hide behind dummy pages to say whatever. It can mess with your mental if you’re not strong. I’m comfortable in my skin, don’t need validation from the comments.

AllHipHop: How was reconnecting with your family after 12 and a half years?

B.G.: Man, it’s been amazing but emotional. When I left, my kids were babies; now they’re grown—my son’s in college, my daughter’s graduating. You can’t get the lost time back, but we’re creating new memories.

AllHipHop: Did you write a lot in prison?

B.G.: Initially, I didn’t. I was bitter, felt over-sentenced. But I started writing again, initially too focused on my jail experience. Eventually, I shifted my mindset to writing as if I was already free, envisioning my future. That’s when it really clicked.

Chris “B.G.” Dorsey At Home.

AllHipHop: Tory Lanez dropped music from jail and got praised for it. Did you consider doing that?

B.G.: If I was releasing from inside, I definitely would’ve. But I didn’t want to come out and only rap about jail. People quickly pigeonhole you. Balance is key.

AllHipHop: There’s controversy around your lyrics needing to be reviewed. What’s going on there?

B.G.: They tried controlling my content, wanted me to rap like Will Smith or a gospel rapper. I won part of the fight, but I still have to submit lyrics to my PO, who shares them with prosecutors. They claim I’m glorifying violence, but it’s just entertainment. I’m not glorifying crime; I’m depicting reality.

AllHipHop: Why do you think they’re coming at you so hard?

B.G.: Honestly, because I didn’t cooperate. I wouldn’t snitch. They had me under pressure trying to flip on people, but I stayed solid. Now I’m back, successful, and vocal—that irritates them.

AllHipHop: You compared yourself to Denzel Washington, which raised some eyebrows. What’s your take on that?

B.G.: Nah, that wasn’t literal. I meant just because Arnold Schwarzenegger played the Terminator doesn’t mean he supports killing, right? Just like Denzel playing a crooked cop in “Training Day” doesn’t mean he supports crooked cops. I’m Christopher Dorsey playing BG—it’s entertainment. I could’ve used other examples, like Robert De Niro playing a mob boss without being in the mob. People took it literally, suggesting I’m active in the streets. To be clear, the old BG definitely wasn’t an angel. I did things that could’ve got me locked up. But the new BG? Completely different—I’m staying out of trouble and off the streets entirely.

AllHipHop: Speaking of music, tell us about the new album.

B.G.: The album’s called Freedom of Speech. It’s my truth, featuring Juvenile, Boosie, Birdman, E-40, Fredo Bang, and more. Picking tracks was tough because of surveillance by the authorities, but it’s authentic. I got major projects lined up, including albums with Mike Will Made-It, Boosie, and Birdman.

AllHipHop: What’s the status with Lil Wayne? Rumors of tension?

B.G.: Wayne’s my brother. Yeah, we’ve had disagreements, I spoke out when I was in my feelings, but we cleared it up directly. We’re solid.

AllHipHop: What’s your take on current Hip-Hop?

B.G.: My only issue is the lack of originality. Too many artists sound identical. I believe in authenticity and setting trends, not following them.

AllHipHop: You coined “Bling Bling,” now in the dictionary. How’s that feel?

B.G.: It’s an honor. We created a timeless term in Hip-Hop culture. Cash Money, the Hot Boys—that’s forever embedded in this culture.

AllHipHop: Is a Hot Boys movie coming?

B.G.: Absolutely. It’s definitely in the works. The story needs to be told.

AllHipHop: Thanks for your time, BG.

B.G.: No, thank you, man. Looking forward to doing this in person next time.